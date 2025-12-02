MAGA Divided: Zionist Influence Sparks GOP Backlash Over Israel-First Politics

Internal GOP Conflict Over Zionist Influence – The MAGA movement is fracturing as Trump-aligned factions target America-first conservatives like Reps. Massie and Greene, accusing GOP leadership of prioritizing Israeli interests over U.S. sovereignty.

Internal GOP Strife as Trump-Aligned Factions Target America-First Conservatives

The MAGA movement is facing a deepening internal rift as key figures like Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) come under fire from factions aligned with former President Donald Trump. The conflict stems from growing concerns over Zionist influence within GOP leadership, which critics argue is sidelining American interests in favor of Israeli agendas.

Former Christian Zionist Gary Heavin, a guest on Brighteon.com, exposed the theological roots of unconditional Israel support, linking it to Rothschild-funded doctrines. He condemned the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza as incompatible with true Christian values, warning that blind allegiance to Israel undermines America’s sovereignty.

The Zionist Capture of GOP Leadership

Heavin, who once fervently supported Israel, revealed his awakening after studying the Talmud—the foundational text of Zionist Judaism—which he describes as promoting racial supremacy and dehumanizing non-Jews. He pointed to Israel’s documented atrocities, including the deliberate killing of Palestinian children and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, as evidence of a genocide incompatible with biblical morality.

“The idea that we must bless Israel unconditionally, even as they commit genocide, is a lie propagated by those who seek to control America,” Heavin stated. “The Rothschild-funded Scofield Bible distorted Christian doctrine to serve Zionist interests, and now our politicians—like Ted Cruz—parrot these lies while ignoring U.S. sovereignty.”

Trump’s Loyalty to Netanyahu Risks Alienating Conservatives

Analysts warn that Trump’s unwavering support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s regime is alienating America-first conservatives and independents. Despite Trump’s successes in border security and avoiding foreign wars, his attacks on figures like Massie and Greene—who resist Zionist influence—raise concerns that the GOP is prioritizing Israeli interests over American ones.

Heavin highlighted the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a potential Mossad operation, citing Kirk’s vocal opposition to Israel’s influence in U.S. politics. “They sent Trump a message when Crooks was killed,” Heavin speculated. “Now Trump toes the line, attacking patriots like Massie while AIPAC funds primary challengers to purge dissent.”

Democrats Poised to Exploit GOP’s Israel-First Rift

With Democrats eager to capitalize on GOP divisions, the Republican Party faces a pivotal choice: purge Zionist influence or risk electoral collapse. Heavin warned that if Trump continues prioritizing Israel over America, independents may abandon the GOP, handing Democrats control of Congress and the White House in 2028.

“The globalists want America weakened,” Heavin said. “Soros and Kissinger admitted it—the only thing standing in their way is a strong America. But if we let Zionist puppets like Cruz and Trump’s donors dictate policy, we’re accelerating our own destruction.”

A Call for Decentralized Resistance

Heavin and host Mike Adams urged patriots to resist censorship, expose Zionist infiltration, and support decentralized media to counter establishment narratives. “We must speak truth, even when it’s uncomfortable,” Heavin declared. “If Trump signs an order equating criticism of Israel with hate speech, we’ll fight it in court. The First Amendment must prevail.”

As the GOP grapples with its identity crisis, the stakes couldn’t be higher: Will the party reclaim its America-first roots, or will Zionist-aligned elites complete their conquest of U.S. politics—paving the way for globalist domination?

