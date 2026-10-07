MAHA is Fracturing + AI Thought Police + Interview with Free Speech Platform Founder

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams delivered a scathing critique of both the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) and MAGA movements, accusing them of abandoning their foundational principles after gaining political power. Adams argued that supporters of these movements have become “excuse makers” for an establishment that has failed to deliver on key promises, including ending wars, prosecuting corrupt officials, and removing dangerous mRNA vaccines from the market. He specifically criticized former President Donald Trump for expanding conflicts and failing to secure election integrity, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for allowing the FDA to continue approving mRNA flu shots despite Kennedy’s documented knowledge of their dangers. Adams stated that the inability to enact meaningful reform proves that “collapse is the only reform” and that the system cannot be changed from within through voting or political appointments.

Adams also warned that both movements have turned on principled health freedom advocates, citing an incident where a MAHA-affiliated article appeared to attack Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, a physician who has fought for natural COVID treatments. He emphasized that open source AI technology is crucial for bypassing centralized control and censorship, and he encouraged viewers to build independent, decentralized systems for energy, food production, and knowledge access. The episode concluded with a call for immediate action: learn practical skills, grow your own food, and acquire assets like gold and silver to insulate yourself from what Adams described as an engineered financial collapse. He framed this as the only path to survival in an era he believes is defined by government corruption, pharmaceutical malfeasance, and a globalist agenda to replace human life with machine intelligence.

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