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Hannoshobazz NEOLMECH's avatar
Hannoshobazz NEOLMECH
3h

There is no Gulf of Israel, no Gulf of Saudi Arabia, no Gulf of Kuwait, no Gulf of Qatar, no Gulf of Bahrain, and no Gulf of U.A.E. !!! 🧐😡

It’s called the PERSIAN GULF for a reason !!! 🙂🤭🤣

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Talmage the younger's avatar
Talmage the younger
6h

Jeez, this regime is such a failure. I’m looking actively for some logic, rationality, or a smidgen of sense…

It’s not there !

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