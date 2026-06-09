Marcus Suess Interview: All-Electric Farm, Ranch and Off-Grid Equipment for Energy Resilience

In today’s interview on Decentralize.TV, Mike Adams and Todd Pitner interview Marcus Seuss, COO of First Green, a Czech Republic-based manufacturer of the world’s first all-electric skid steers. The company has been producing these vehicles for approximately eight years and now has nearly 1,000 units operating globally. Unlike competitors who retrofit diesel vehicles with electric components, First Green designed their machines from the ground up as electric vehicles, using standard hydraulic couplers compatible with thousands of existing attachments. The company sells exclusively through dealerships in the United States and offers models with both lead-acid and lithium battery options, with prices ranging from approximately $45,000 for the smallest model to $150,000 for larger configurations depending on battery selection.

The discussion covers several technical advantages of electric skid steers over traditional diesel equipment. Seuss explains that the vehicles offer instant torque, significantly reduced noise pollution, 98% fewer moving parts requiring maintenance, and the ability to operate in environments where diesel exhaust would be problematic, such as hospitals or indoor workspaces. The machines can be charged using standard 110-volt outlets, making them compatible with off-grid solar systems, and feature hot-swappable batteries for extended operation. First Green also offers remote control operation capabilities, including both Bluetooth and radio frequency options, allowing operators to control the equipment from a distance for enhanced safety in hazardous situations. The company emphasizes modular construction and right-to-repair principles, with most components serviceable using basic tools.

During the after-party discussion, Adams and Todd explore broader implications of electrification for decentralized living and preparedness. They note that the transition to electric equipment reduces dependence on diesel fuel and petroleum supply chains, though it creates new dependencies on battery production. Adams predicts significant battery technology improvements within the next decade, including sodium-ion and solid-state chemistries that could eliminate concerns about lithium supply centralization. The conversation also touches on the importance of off-grid solar systems for truly independent operation of electric equipment, with Adams announcing plans to demonstrate an off-grid solar charging setup in his studio. The episode concludes with Todd promoting his work helping individuals establish Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations as a legal structure for asset protection and tax efficiency.

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