Maria Zeee Exposes Epstein Network, Digital ID Control & AI Surveillance Agenda

In today’s interview on Health Ranger Report, journalist Maria Zeee discussed her findings from reviewing the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice. She highlighted disturbing connections between Epstein’s network and broader globalist agendas, including eugenics, transgenderism, transhumanism, and AI-driven surveillance. According to Maria, the files suggest that governments operate as performative entities enacting the agendas of a ruling elite, with historical events like 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic appearing scripted. She also raised concerns about Epstein’s alleged funding of transgender research and the lack of accountability for those implicated in his crimes, despite widespread suppression of whistleblowers like herself and host Mike Adams.

Maria and Mike further explored the Trump administration’s shift from campaign promises—such as protecting free speech and avoiding war—toward policies favoring AI militarization, digital ID implementation, and aggressive surveillance. They criticized the administration’s push for digital ID under the guise of child protection, warning that it could lead to financial and behavioral control. Maria emphasized that digital ID ecosystems extend beyond simple identification, enabling constant monitoring and penalties for dissent. The interview concluded with a call for vigilance against centralized control, urging viewers to seek decentralized alternatives and protect their liberties. The full discussion is available at ZMedia.com and Rumble.com.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com