Marjorie Taylor Greene Interview: Trump’s Broken Promises and America’s Political Reckoning

In today’s interview on BrightVideos.com, Mike Adams spoke with former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene about the failure of the two-party political system and the disconnect between campaign promises and actual governance. Greene expressed deep frustration that, despite Republican control of Congress and the White House, core promises such as ending foreign wars, reducing the national debt, and lowering inflation have not been fulfilled. She cited the ongoing conflict with Iran, the $40 trillion national debt, and the weakening U.S. dollar as evidence that both parties produce the same detrimental results. Greene emphasized that Americans are now paying more in taxes than for basic needs like housing and food, and she argued that the political establishment serves lobbyists and big corporations rather than ordinary citizens.

Greene also addressed the lack of accountability for what she described as crimes against humanity during the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccine injuries, lockdowns, and censorship of truth-tellers. She criticized former President Donald Trump for his continued support of Operation Warp Speed and mRNA vaccines, noting that he has not held officials like Anthony Fauci accountable. Greene highlighted that her own bill to stop transgender medical procedures on children passed the House but is stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate without action. She concluded that the two-party system is completely broken and that Americans must come to terms with this reality, although she offered no specific plans for a third-party movement, urging people to see through the constant deception from Washington.

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