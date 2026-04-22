Matt Bracken Interview: Global Energy Collapse and the Coming Economic Shock

In this urgent interview, Mike Adams and guest Matt Bracken discuss escalating tensions in the Middle East and the potential for broader conflict. Bracken warns of severe global economic disruptions, comparing the current geopolitical instability to historical crises like the Great Depression but with far-reaching consequences due to interconnected supply chains. He highlights the fragility of global energy infrastructure, emphasizing that even a temporary halt in oil shipments could trigger cascading shortages in fuel, food, and critical goods. Bracken critiques U.S. military strategy, arguing that recent naval actions—such as intercepting merchant ships—reflect a weakened position rather than strength, particularly against adversaries like Iran, Russia, or China.

The conversation also examines political dynamics, including concerns about leadership decision-making and the risks of further escalation. Bracken references historical precedents, such as World War II-era naval battles, to contrast past military effectiveness with current vulnerabilities. He raises alarms about potential sabotage targeting oil and fertilizer infrastructure, which could exacerbate global instability. The interview concludes with a preview of part two, where Bracken and Adams will explore long-term geopolitical forecasts and the possibility of coordinated attacks on critical resources.

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