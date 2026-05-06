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Roisin Dubh's avatar
Roisin Dubh
5h

Peter Breggin, Roger McFillin, and you are performing a public service by educating the public on this sinister state of affairs. Just witnessed a family member destroy his marriage and family unit due to the effects of an NDRI. The psychiatric nurse continues to prescribe the drug known as 'poor man's cocaine.' The patient obviously has not relayed the catastrophic personality changes to the medic. Family members have not failed to register the disappearance of empathy and humility, replaced by false confidence and callousness. Reddit is an educational resource on the negative effects users experience. Young people are versed in the language of psychiatric medications, yet do not understand the long-term harm that ensues. These drugs are vampiric; they suck the life force from the human being, leaving a shell in their place. Everyone is so brainwashed into believing psychiatrists are safe drug pushers, but nothing could be further from the truth.

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Sandra Fellingham's avatar
Sandra Fellingham
5h

I read Toxic Psychiatry many years ago .. I still have the book ..

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