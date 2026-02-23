On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, escalating cartel violence in Mexico has created a dangerous situation for travelers and residents, following the reported killing of cartel leader El Mencho (Oseguera Cervantes) and the capture of his son by Mexican authorities. According to reports, U.S. military intelligence may have assisted in the operation, which has triggered retaliatory attacks by cartels, including roadblocks, airport shutdowns, and executions. Foreign nationals, including Americans and Canadians, have been stranded, with some experiencing violent encounters—such as a cab driver being executed and their vehicle burned—while others struggle to evacuate amid the chaos. The unrest has raised concerns about broader geopolitical implications, including potential U.S. military intervention and the role of international arms trafficking, particularly involving weapons originally supplied to Israel.

The situation has also sparked speculation about underlying motives, including possible connections to Mexico’s silver reserves and U.S. economic policies. Meanwhile, cartels are believed to have extensive networks within the U.S., equipped with advanced weaponry such as suicide vests, surface-to-air missiles, and drones capable of smuggling explosives. Analysts warn that further escalation could lead to retaliatory attacks on U.S. soil, targeting infrastructure like refineries, bridges, and power grids. Travel advisories caution against visiting Mexico, as the conflict shows no signs of immediate resolution, with cartels deeply embedded in local communities where they are sometimes seen as economic providers rather than adversaries. The broader implications for regional stability and U.S.-Mexico relations remain uncertain as tensions continue to rise.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com