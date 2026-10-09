Michael Yon Interview: Engineered Global Famine, Fertilizer Chokepoints and a Long Slow Collapse

In today’s episode of AJN Live Frontline report, former Green Beret and war correspondent Michael Yon discussed the escalating threat of a global famine, which he first predicted years ago. Yon explained that the current crisis is deliberate and orchestrated, with critical infrastructure for energy and fertilizer production being systematically destroyed rather than temporarily disrupted. He described the famine as a “slow famine,” one that is unfolding gradually but is intended to be long-lasting and difficult to reverse. Yon highlighted that the destruction of ammonia plants, pipelines, and nitrogenous fertilizer production capabilities means that even if conflicts end, the systems needed to restore global food production may not be rebuilt for decades, if at all. He warned that regions including Thailand, Europe, and the United States are at risk of severe food shortages and social collapse.

Yon also addressed the potential for widespread cannibalism during prolonged famines, citing historical examples and current cultural practices in parts of Africa and Papua New Guinea. He argued that the mass migration of people from regions where cannibalism is more culturally accepted into Western nations increases the likelihood of such behavior during a food crisis. Yon stressed that many people would resort to cannibalism quickly out of desperation or for profit, and that the industrial food system’s centralization makes populations more vulnerable. He concluded by urging individuals to prepare by storing food, growing their own, and maintaining self-defense capabilities, while also emphasizing the importance of resilience and maintaining a positive outlook despite the grim projections.

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