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Michael Yon Interview: Hormuz Crisis, Global Famine Risk, and the Collapse of Middle East Stability
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Michael Yon Interview: Hormuz Crisis, Global Famine Risk, and the Collapse of Middle East Stability

Mike Adams's avatar
Mike Adams
Mar 16, 2026

In today’s interview on Health Ranger Report, the discussion centers on escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly regarding Israel’s military actions in Gaza and the broader geopolitical fallout. Questions arise about the whereabouts of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with speculation ranging from political hiding to potential capture or assassination. The conversation also examines the strategic closure of key maritime choke points like the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupts global trade, particularly in oil and fertilizer, exacerbating food insecurity worldwide. The speakers highlight how these disruptions could lead to widespread famine, drawing parallels to historical famines and emphasizing the fragility of modern supply chains. They argue that geopolitical instability, coupled with economic pressures, could trigger cascading crises, including mass migration and social unrest.

The dialogue further explores the potential for long-term conflict and its implications, including the weakening of U.S. influence in the region and the possibility of Israel’s destabilization. The speakers critique the narrative pushed by political leaders, suggesting that claims of victory or containment are misleading amid ongoing volatility. They also discuss the role of AI and automation in reshaping labor and governance, framing current events as part of a broader agenda to reduce human dependency in favor of machine-driven systems. The conversation concludes with a call for preparedness, urging individuals to recognize historical patterns of famine and conflict while advocating for self-reliance in an increasingly uncertain global landscape.

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