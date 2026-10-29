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Jill G.'s avatar
Jill G.
1h

People are already getting sick and tired of Ai in everything. You can keep cheerleaders this all you want, but technology is going to be the near end of humanity. It would end humanity if the Lord Jesus Christ doesn't step in.

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Nicole Freeman's avatar
Nicole Freeman
2h

Mike, as a 56-year-old running our family business office with my husband, who has no interest in anything technical or economic, can you please share where I can learn the necessary & most innovative and up-to-date AI skills for business and personal, as well as investing for retirement in the age of the crashing dollar in the least amount of time possible- PLEASE & THANK YOU!!

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