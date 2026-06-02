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Doc Ellis 124's avatar
Doc Ellis 124
8h

I tried to install Linux into my win10 pc and utterly failed. I have not been able to install Linux since Vista. Win 7 and win10 seem to block installation efforts. When I had to replace the drive in 2019, the guy I went to told me that he would not install Linux or XP into my pc. He reinstalled win10. He told me that there are no Linux computer folks in CA.

When you advise folks to install Linux, please tell them how to do that.

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Rosemary's avatar
Rosemary
12h

One of the MOST IMPORTANT posts you've made this year, Mike....thank you for it. For my part, I have just now done a mass-posting to all my Gmail friends, family and associates. I don't doubt the larger percentage of them will think this is a joke or mis-information, or that "crazy Rose" is back at scare-mongering again.......but you and I know....it ISN'T. The more people we can alert and inform, I hope the more careful they will be as to what they are posting, for the literal WORLD to see. IF any of them pass on the email, that is down to THEM, not to ME. I try to post the legit stuff, and you can trust Mike Adams to be legit. Keep up the great work, as always. I try NEVER to miss a post of yours....they are ALL too important. Chat soon, Rose......

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