Mike Adams & Harrison Smith: Infowars Shutdown and the Fight Beyond the Platform

The broadcast marks the final day of Infowars’ operations under its current structure, as financial constraints imposed by bankruptcy proceedings force the shutdown of its Austin, Texas headquarters. Host Harrison Smith explains that due to unpaid bills, the studio will lose internet access and vacate the building by midnight. Despite this, the team plans to relaunch as the Alex Jones Network on alternative platforms, continuing daily programming. Mike Adams, known as the Health Ranger and a longtime collaborator, joins the discussion, reflecting on Infowars’ legacy of independent journalism. Both emphasize the platform’s commitment to uncensored reporting, contrasting it with corporate media’s scripted narratives. Adams praises Infowars’ integrity, noting that hosts were never directed on what to say, fostering open debate and accountability.

The conversation shifts to broader themes, including the intersection of health and political advocacy, such as environmental toxins and corporate influence. Adams highlights the dangers of chemicals like Atrazine and the importance of nutrition in combating neurological harm from pollutants. Both speakers underscore Infowars’ role in decentralizing truth, despite legal and financial attacks aimed at silencing dissent. They frame the shutdown not as a defeat but as a transition, with the audience’s loyalty ensuring the movement’s survival. The segment concludes with promotional details for Health Ranger Store’s Mother’s Day sale, offering lab-tested wellness products. The overarching message is resilience: the “Infowars spirit” persists regardless of institutional suppression.

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