In an interview on Decentralize.TV, Mike Adams and Todd Pitner discussed their decentralized media platform and associated projects, emphasizing practical solutions for self-reliance. Adams explained that his Health Ranger Store and Brighteon AI initiatives originated from his personal chemical sensitivities, leading him to create ultra-clean personal care and food products free from phthalates and synthetic fragrances. He noted that Brighteon AI is a free research engine trained on natural medicine and food production content, designed to provide truthful information on topics like herbal remedies that mainstream AI engines censor or misrepresent. Pitner described Decentralized TV as a solution-oriented program with over 150 evergreen episodes focused on escaping centralized control across finance, food, and information.

The conversation also addressed AI’s environmental impact and the future of decentralized technology. Adams argued that the current hyperscale data center boom is a bubble that will crash, as algorithmic improvements reduce the need for massive hardware, and he plans to release a free open-source AI model that runs locally for offline use. Pitner shared his experience installing a permaculture food forest despite HOA restrictions, noting that the initial investment was partially funded through an unincorporated nonprofit association structure. He explained that this entity allows individuals to keep more of their earnings while protecting assets, and he has helped over 750 people adopt it. Both speakers concluded that decentralization across food, finance, and knowledge is essential for resilience in the face of systemic threats.

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