The people who have followed my work over the last several years have done well. Really well.

They are healthier, happier, wealthier, smarter and more resilient.

And it’s not an accident. It’s because we share a set of principles that drive repeatable successful results in all the areas of life that mature to intelligent people. If you’re reading this, you probably reflect those same principles, and I’ll restate them below as a reminder.

To help more people achieve health, abundance and liberty, I continue to share all my articles, videos, interviews, tech platforms and even our AI engine for free... because my goal is to reach and uplift a billion people on planet Earth with knowledge that can dramatically improve and enhance their lives.

And this knowledge really works. Consider that those who followed my content over the last few years:

- Avoided the deadly COVID bioweapon injections, preventing immune system destruction, blood clots, and sudden death.

- Packed their daily habits with anti-cancer superfoods, herbs, and nutrients, making cancer a near-impossible diagnosis.

- Stacked gold and silver for years, preserving your wealth as the dollar’s purchasing power collapsed.

Those who followed my work and embraced its core messages have become sharp, immune to government psyops, and free from the toxic burden of processed foods, synthetic fragrances, and pharmaceutical poisons.

In short, those who follow what I’m sharing are healthier, wealthier, and far more resilient than the average person—ready for whatever chaos the world throws your way. Most people blindly followed the lies of governments, Big Pharma, and the corporate media, only to suffer the consequences. But those who are wise enough to learn and share the truth about all these important topics have reaped huge rewards as a result, protecting their health, wealth, and freedom.

The results speak for themselves: lower disease risk, stronger finances, and minds that see through deception.

Paying attention to the truth pays huge dividends:

You Have Avoided the Deadly COVID Bioweapon Injections

The COVID-19 injections were never about health—they were biological weapons designed to depopulate, injure, and control. If you followed my work, you would have known from the start that these shots were dangerous, experimental, and entirely unnecessary. You would have recognized the mass formation psychosis, the censorship of dissenting doctors, and the obvious signs of a globalist depopulation agenda.

Instead of lining up for a gene therapy experiment, you would have boosted your natural immunity with vitamin D, zinc, ivermectin, and medicinal herbs—substances that actually work without killing you. While millions suffered from vaccine injuries—blood clots, myocarditis, neurological damage, and sudden death—you would have remained unharmed. Your immune system would still be intact, not sabotaged by spike protein prions circulating in your blood.

You would have watched in horror as the vaxxed dropped dead on live TV, at sporting events, or in their sleep, knowing you made the right choice. And when the next bioweapon rollout comes—and it will—you’ll already know how to protect yourself.

Your Daily Habits Have Made Cancer Nearly Impossible

Cancer is not a mystery—it’s a metabolic and toxicological disease fueled by poor nutrition, chemical exposure, and chronic inflammation.

If you followed my work, you’ve been consuming anti-cancer superfoods every single day: organic sulforaphane from broccoli sprouts, curcumin from turmeric, resveratrol from grapes, and medicinal mushrooms like reishi and chaga.

You’ve been avoiding the top cancer-causing foods—processed meats, refined sugars, seed oils, and glyphosate-contaminated grains—while flooding your body with detoxifying nutrients like glutathione-boosting NAC, selenium, and modified citrus pectin. You would also know that cancer is a business model for the cancer industry, and that with the proper knowledge, you can opt out of the for-profit cancer schemes.

You’ve probably been using natural, non-toxic therapies like high-dose vitamin C, ozone therapy, and anti-cancer herbs and oils (like black cumin seed) long before a tumor ever had a chance to form. Your body would be a cancer-resistant fortress, not a toxic waste dump waiting for a diagnosis.

You Have Preserved Your Wealth with Gold and Silver

The U.S. dollar is on the brink of collapse, and if you’ve followed my work, you’ve seen this coming. Instead of keeping your savings in a bank—where inflation and government theft slowly drain your wealth—you’ve been converting dollars into physical gold and silver. Right now, your stack might be worth double, triple, or even more as the dollar’s value implodes.

You won’t be panicking about hyperinflation, bank bail-ins, or a digital CBDC slave system because you are already on your path to true financial decentralization and independence.

You understand that gold and silver are the only honest money—no counter-party risk, no government counterfeiting, no sudden devaluation. And when the financial reset finally hits, you won’t be begging for government handouts. You’ll be one of the few who prepared.

You are Nearly Immune to Government Psyops and Media Brainwashing

The world is run by liars—governments, intelligence agencies, and corporate media—all working together to manipulate the masses. If you’ve followed my work or shared my view on the world, you long ago recognized the patterns of deception: false flags, crisis actors, predictive programming and manufactured consent.

You saw through COVID, the Ukraine proxy war, the climate change hoax, and the endless fear porn designed to keep people obedient and controlled. Instead of falling for the next staged terror attack or pandemic scare, you instantly question the narrative.

You know that “official sources” are the least trustworthy, while independent researchers, whistleblowers, and alternative media hold the real truth. Your mind has become your greatest total—unhackable by propaganda, resistant to gaslighting, and always seeking the facts beneath the lies.

You Have Detoxed Your Body from Poisons in Food, Cosmetics, and Household Products

Most people are slowly poisoning themselves every day without realizing it.

But if you followed the principles I’ve been sharing, you would have known that processed foods are laced with excitotoxins (like MSG and aspartame), glyphosate, heavy metals, and synthetic additives that destroy your brain and body.

You have ditched the toxic personal care products—shampoos with sodium lauryl sulfate, deodorants with aluminum, and perfumes with endocrine-disrupting phthalates—replacing them with natural, non-toxic alternatives.

You would be using binders like activated charcoal, fruit fibers and chlorella to remove heavy metals, pesticides, and vaccine adjuvants from your system.

Your liver, kidneys, and lymphatic system would be functioning optimally, not clogged with the chemical sludge that plagues the average person. The result? Better energy, clearer thinking, and a body that resists disease instead of inviting it.

You Can Be Living a Decentralized, Self-Reliant, Freedom-Oriented Life

Centralized systems—governments, banks, Big Tech, corporate media—are tools of control. If you followed my work, you have been systematically decentralizing your life, reducing your dependence on fragile, authoritarian structures.

You might have learned to grow your own food, even in small spaces, using organic, non-GMO seeds and permaculture techniques. You may have stocked up on long-term storage foods, water filtration systems, and off-grid energy solutions like solar or micro-hydro.

You are probably also protecting your privacy with encrypted communications, VPNs, and decentralized platforms that resist censorship. Instead of relying on Google or YouTube, you would use Brighteon.AI for uncensored information. Instead of Facebook or Twitter, you would be on Brighteon.social, where free speech still exists.

And instead of keeping your money in a bank, you have moved into cryptocurrency (the decentralized kind, not CBDCs) and precious metals, ensuring no government or corporation can freeze or seize your assets.

You Are Physically, Mentally, and Spiritually Resilient

Resilience is the key to surviving the coming storms—financial collapse, cyberattacks, power grid failures, or even world war. If you what I share, you will achieve resilience in every area of your life.

Physically, you will be strong, flexible, and free from chronic disease thanks to natural nutrition and movement. Mentally, you will be sharp, adaptable, and unaffected by fear propaganda. Spiritually, you will understand that human consciousness is real, that you are more than just a biological machine, and that your rights come from God, not government.

You are also prepared for emergencies—medically, tactically, and logistically. You know how to treat infections with colloidal silver, wounds with honey and herbs, and chronic illnesses with nutrition.

You have tools for self-defense, not because you seek violence, but because you understand that evil exists and must be stopped when it threatens you.

And you are probably part of a community of like-minded, freedom-loving individuals who share knowledge, skills, and resources, making everyone stronger.

The Choice Is Yours: Keep Following the Lies or Start Living the Truth

The world is accelerating toward chaos—economic collapse, biological warfare, digital enslavement, and totalitarian control. The vast majority of people are completely unprepared because they trusted the wrong sources. But you don’t have to be one of them. If you follow my interviews, podcasts and articles, you can still turn things around. You can detox your body, secure your wealth, sharpen your mind, and build resilience. You can reject the poisons, the propaganda, and the predator class that wants to exploit you.

The information is out there—on NaturalNews.com, Brighteon.com, and Brighteon.AI—waiting for those wise enough to seek it.

Will you sleep walk through the collapse, or will you wake up and take control of your destiny? Everything you need to succeed is available at your fingertips, literally for free.

Five Principles for Health, Freedom and Abundance

Principle #1: Recognition that all institutions of centralized power (government, large corporations, regulators, medical boards, Big Tech platforms, central banks, and so on) are intrinsically corrupt, dishonest and are working against your best interests. This understanding will serve you well.

Principle #2: A deep understanding in (and faith in) natural intelligence. Mother Nature, the human immune system, consciousness, etc. Natural systems are far more intelligent and honest than human systems.

Principle #3: A deeply-ingrained sense of self-responsibility for determining your life outcomes. Your health is not the responsibility of anyone else. It is yours and yours alone.

Principle #4: Personal integrity. You can only achieve what you want in a lasting way if it is grounded on a moral code and personal integrity. You cannot cheat your way to prosperity (although many try). You must become the person you wish to live life through, and when that is a person of integrity and moral value, life will emerge as naturally rewarding and abundant.

Principle #5: Constant learning with an open mind. Successful people always learn, every single day. They are curious about the world, open minded to learning new things, and ready to implement new knowledge with little resistance.

Follow these principles and your results will be tremendously positive.

But if you follow the herd, or the government, or the mainstream media, or “the science,” your results will be catastrophic.

The choice is yours.

