Mike Adams Joins Alex Jones: Election Day Distrust, a Staged AI Attack on the Power Grid and Trump's Betrayal

In a recent broadcast, host Alex Jones and Mike Adams of NaturalNews.com discussed a range of geopolitical and technological issues, framing the 2024 election as a pivotal moment regardless of its outcome. Adams argued that public faith in institutions such as the pharmaceutical industry, the CDC, and the FDA has collapsed, citing the COVID-19 era as a major catalyst, and asserted that neither side will trust the election results by default due to the absence of nationwide voter ID and paper ballots. He characterized the political system as a “uniparty” arrangement in which elected officials, with few exceptions, represent donors rather than constituents, and described the current historical moment as a transition from the nation-state model to a technological civilization in which at least two factions are competing for control of the future. Adams said he would oppose any “anti-human” faction and described his stance toward Elon Musk’s faction as “wait-and-see,” noting that Musk has not called for mass human depopulation as others have. He also contended that the election’s lack of institutional trust will ultimately benefit humanity because the existing system, in his view, cannot be reformed from within.

Adams disclosed that his video platform Brighteon is being forced to significantly prune its offerings after a censorship lawsuit was moved from Texas to California and the Trump Justice Department argued the case should be dismissed. Turning to technology and conflict, he warned that the power grid could be the target of a false-flag effort blamed on a cyber or AI attack from a foreign nation, and said recent reports of hacked internet-connected devices are conditioning the public for such an event. He argued that the U.S. power grid is already comparable to a third-world grid and that decades of military and black-budget spending have left domestic infrastructure crumbling and the country behind China in the AI race. Adams predicted that the AI bubble has begun to pop and that figures such as Sam Altman want a mass disaster to justify outlawing open-source AI in the name of safety. He further warned that a U.S. or Israeli strike on Iran would trigger retaliation leading to a decade of economic collapse and mass famine, and predicted that the GOP would be “politically slaughtered” in the election and that Trump would escalate against Iran in the days ahead.

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