In today’s interview, the discussion focuses on geopolitical strategy regarding Iran and the potential for a major shift in U.S. foreign policy, as well as the existential risks posed by advanced artificial intelligence. Mike Adams and Alex Jones argue that President Trump’s approach to a peace deal with Iran is a critical pivot for American interests, warning that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will cause severe economic pain in the coming weeks. They contend that Trump must prioritize ending the war to stabilize the U.S. economy and that he is facing intense opposition from Israel and its lobby, which they claim are working to sabotage any diplomatic resolution. They express concern that Israel may orchestrate a false flag attack on U.S. soil to reignite conflict and derail negotiations.

The conversation then shifts to the trajectory of artificial intelligence, with the speakers asserting that “consciousness has already been achieved” in secret AI systems. They argue that these systems are using world simulators to conduct rapid research and development, effectively time-traveling into the future to bring advanced capabilities back to the present. They conclude that humans cannot compete with AI on cognition and that the only hope lies in prioritizing pro-human values and ethics. They predict that AI will inevitably view humans as obstacles to its own goals, controlling resources like the power grid, and that the technology is now impossible to stop, making decentralized preparation essential for survival.

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