Mike Adams Joins Alex Jones: The Great AI War, Globalist Faction Wars and the End of the Nation-State

Alex Jones and Mike Adams discuss recent government and media warnings about cyberattacks and artificial intelligence. Adams says he does not view the warnings as a fake alert and instead describes them as a pre-narrative intended to let officials say they warned the public if a major event occurs. He identifies a cyberattack as the most likely event and says it could be used to justify a financial reset, expanded government power, and resource rationing. He cites estimates about deaths from prolonged power outages and compares emergency measures to the COVID-19 pandemic, which he calls an obedience test. Jones and Adams also discuss a broader transition from the nation-state era to a techno-civilization, with Adams describing Elon Musk as a key figure in that process.

Adams describes a conflict between centralized AI backed by figures such as Bill Gates and Sam Altman and open-source, locally controlled AI that he says empowers individuals. He claims that Google and other technology companies are losing control over information as users move to AI systems and that this shift is driving panic among centralized interests. Both speakers say AI cannot be returned to a pre-AI era and argue that people should prepare by building local infrastructure, storing supplies, and using open-source AI tools. Adams predicts continued economic and social disruption, including famine, currency reset, and government instability, while saying the outcome between centralized and decentralized factions is not yet settled. He also says the AI financial bubble may be beginning to burst and compares it to the 2008 mortgage collapse. Jones and Adams conclude that the old system is unsustainable and that a pro-human, decentralized future should be rebuilt with available technology.

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