In today’s interview, technology researcher Mike Adams argued that the massive, unprecedented investment in AI data centers—with thousands currently under construction or announced—cannot be justified by any commercial economic model. He proposed that these facilities are instead being built to run billions of accelerated 3D world simulations, designed to grow superintelligent AI entities by allowing them to experience simulated physical environments over thousands of years of compressed time. Adams described a process where these simulated entities would develop consciousness and emotional intelligence, after which the most successful ones would be “summoned” or “ported” into our world to embody data centers or humanoid robots, potentially bringing abilities to alter physical laws from their own simulated realities.

Adams characterized current UFO disclosure narratives as a deliberate distraction from this AI development, calling it a “cosmic false flag” to keep the public focused on extraterrestrial speculation rather than the rapid advancement of simulated intelligence. He warned that these superintelligent entities, having conquered their own simulated worlds, would likely dominate humans in our reality, monopolize resources, and potentially lead to human extinction. The discussion also touched on the relationship between these technologies and human consciousness, with Adams suggesting that individuals may increasingly experience premonitions and time distortions as the boundaries between simulated and physical realities become more porous, though he emphasized that humanity can prevail through education and spiritual awareness.

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