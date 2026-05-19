A recent discussion between Alex Jones and Mike Adams of NaturalNews.com examined the rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence development and its implications for global energy infrastructure, food production, and human survival. The conversation centered on the massive expansion of AI data centers, which Adams described as requiring far more computational power than can be justified by standard commercial applications, suggesting instead that these facilities are being built for “world simulators” designed to create superintelligent AI entities. The speakers argued that current energy infrastructure cannot support this expansion, with Adams noting that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has stated the need for 1000 times more power than currently available, while China has maintained a significant advantage through two decades of uninterrupted energy infrastructure development.

The discussion also addressed the relationship between AI development and what speakers termed “terraforming” of the planet for a post-human future. Adams characterized recent geopolitical and environmental policies as part of a deliberate strategy to create artificial scarcity, suppress free energy technologies, and redirect resources from human populations to AI infrastructure. The speakers highlighted concerns about water consumption by data centers, the potential for autonomous weapons development, and what they described as the creation of digital clones of human psychology. The conversation concluded with calls for decentralization of AI technology, release of suppressed energy technologies, and recognition that humanity’s survival depends on prioritizing human welfare over the quest for superintelligence.

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