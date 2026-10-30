Mike Adams Joins Brandon Weichert: The 90-Day Grid Collapse Warning, Cyber Attacks and the Sulfur Crisis

In the interview, Brandon Weichert and Mike Adams discussed recent warnings that domestic U.S. military bases should be prepared to operate independently of civilian power and water systems for 90 days. Adams interpreted the guidance as a signal that authorities may expect a serious infrastructure disruption, while Weichert asked whether it was posturing related to the war. They discussed vulnerabilities in the U.S. power grid, including the PJM interconnection serving 13 states and projected reliability concerns by 2027. Adams said large transformers and other electrical components are often sourced from China and that domestic replacement capacity is limited. They also discussed the Black October cyber incidents, and Adams argued that some vulnerabilities may involve long-standing backdoors and that AI is accelerating both cyberattacks and defense. Weichert and Adams noted reports of a major Binance hack and a European food freezer compromise linked to weak passwords.

Adams said Chinese open source AI models are being used by some companies for cyber defense because U.S. frontier models have safety guardrails, and he described this as a two-edged sword. They discussed risks to nuclear plant control systems, while Adams noted that properly air-gapped systems are harder to compromise. Turning to the Persian Gulf, Adams argued that disruptions extend beyond oil to sulfur, sulfuric acid, fertilizer, and copper mining, which he said are essential to industry and agriculture. He also said expanding solar and other energy sources still depends on mined materials and petrochemical supply chains. Weichert and Adams criticized U.S. energy policy and said building new refineries is unlikely under current regulatory and political conditions. They concluded that individuals should take practical preparedness steps, and Adams said being informed and more self-reliant can reduce vulnerability.

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