Mike Adams Joins Caleb Collier on Church and State to Explain How to Survive the Coming Reset

In today’s episode of the Health Ranger Report, Mike Adams discussed the erosion of the American middle class and the intentional collapse of the dollar’s purchasing power, which he attributed to Federal Reserve policies and decades of monetary theft. He warned of an impending global energy shock, rising food prices, and the expansion of the surveillance state, emphasizing that these crises are part of a deliberate agenda by globalist elites to consolidate control. Adams framed the COVID-19 pandemic as an obedience test that revealed how easily populations can be manipulated into accepting extreme measures, including mandates and surveillance. He also argued that the U.S. government has a documented history of conducting biological experiments on its own citizens, suggesting that future engineered crises are likely.

Adams offered practical solutions focused on self-reliance and bypassing centralized systems. He advocated for moving to rural, agricultural areas to avoid urban chaos during a societal collapse, and encouraged growing one’s own food and medicine, such as sprouting broccoli seeds for sulforaphane or making herbal extracts using an ultrasonic cleaner. He promoted the use of free AI tools like BrightLearn.AI and BrightAnswers.AI to gain knowledge on gardening, herbal medicine, and off-grid living. Adams also urged viewers to adopt privacy-focused technology, such as GrapheneOS phones and Linux operating systems, to evade digital surveillance. The conversation concluded with criticism of political figures, including Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, for failing to uphold their promises, and a call for citizens to reduce government dependency by acquiring practical skills and embracing decentralized, natural abundance.

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