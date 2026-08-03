Mike Adams Joins Clayton Morris on Redacted to Warn of Rolling Blackouts and Energy Control

In a recent interview, Clayton Morris of Redacted spoke with Mike Adams about the precarious state of America’s electrical grid. The discussion was prompted by a Department of Energy emergency order for the Southwest Power Pool, which spans 17 states and requires deploying extra power to prevent blackouts amid extreme heat. Adams argued that the grid’s fragility is the result of decades of policy failures under multiple administrations, which he attributed to what he called “climate alarmism cultism” and the political war against carbon dioxide. He contended that carbon dioxide is beneficial for plant growth and that efforts to restrict energy production have deliberately crippled Western infrastructure while countries like China have expanded capacity.

Adams highlighted that China now produces over twice the electricity of the United States, with a cost per kilowatt-hour far lower than in many U.S. states. He noted that power infrastructure build-out in the U.S. will take decades, and that promising technologies such as small modular reactors and low-energy nuclear reactions have been suppressed. Adams advised against grid-tied solar systems, recommending instead completely off-grid, disconnected systems that can operate independently when the grid fails. He pointed to recent advancements in battery storage, particularly lithium iron phosphate and emerging sodium-ion chemistries, as making decentralized power more economically viable than in the past. He emphasized that energy independence is a form of freedom that allows individuals to bypass government monitoring and control, which he believes is why the establishment opposes it.

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