Mike Adams Joins Daniel Davis to Discuss the Coming Famine, Oil Emergency & Global Economic Collapse

On this episode, Mike Adams and Daniel Davis highlighted a severe and underreported global threat stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East: a potential famine driven by disruptions to energy and fertilizer supply chains. The analysis explains that modern food production is critically dependent on the Haber-Bosch process, which turns natural gas into nitrogenous fertilizers. Because the conflict has disrupted the flow of natural gas and oil through the Strait of Hormuz, the global supply of fertilizer is being cut off. This is compounded by the prior destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines and export halts by China and Russia, creating a situation where a 10% drop in fertilizer could lead to a 30% reduction in crop yields. The resulting food scarcity, while impacting the US through higher prices and economic strain, is predicted to cause mass starvation in already vulnerable countries like Sudan, Yemen, and Bangladesh by 2027.

The discussion also addressed the long-term damage to global energy infrastructure, arguing that the “oil glut” narrative was misleading and that the world now faces a genuine oil emergency. It was noted that even if the conflict were to end immediately, the damage to oil wells and gas facilities, including a three-to-five-year repair time for key gas infrastructure in Qatar, means the supply chain will not quickly return to normal. A prolonged conflict could lead to a 20% reduction in global oil supply, potentially triggering an economic depression. The conversation concluded with practical advice for preparedness, including storing diesel and investing in off-grid energy solutions, while emphasizing that the most effective humanitarian action would be a diplomatic end to the conflict to prevent the catastrophic loss of life that is now “baked in” to the global system.

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