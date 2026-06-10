In a wide-ranging discussion on The Morgan Report, health researcher and technology developer Mike Adams outlined his perspective on the rapidly approaching “Silver Singularity” and the coming fracture of 2026. Adams, who develops AI systems at BrightLearn.ai, described how artificial intelligence is advancing faster than most people can track, with new model releases occurring weekly. He distinguished between the immediate threat of AI being weaponized by governments and militaries—citing autonomous drone operations already occurring in Ukraine—and the longer-term risk of superintelligent systems that could set their own goals beyond human control. Adams emphasized that open-source AI represents a powerful democratizing force, comparing it to the printing press, though he expressed concern that governments may eventually criminalize open-source AI development.

The conversation shifted to the critical role of silver in the technological age, with Adams arguing that silver functions as “the new oil” due to its essential use in solar panels, inverters, batteries, and virtually all electronics that move electrons. He noted that while sodium-ion battery breakthroughs from Chinese companies like Goshen could transform energy storage and reduce dependence on lithium and cobalt, these developments would not diminish silver demand since silver is used in the infrastructure that transports and converts energy rather than primarily in battery storage itself. Adams warned that the current silver market is structurally broken because most silver is produced as a byproduct of copper, zinc, and lead mining, meaning price signals alone cannot easily incentivize increased production. He concluded by framing energy as the ultimate measure of wealth, suggesting that kilowatt-hours may eventually replace fiat currency, and that the scarcity mindset imposed by governments contradicts the natural abundance available through solar energy and other renewable technologies.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com