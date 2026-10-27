Emerald Robinson reports that Asian stock markets lost nearly $1 Trillion across six major markets and that the National Security Agency described the largest cyberattack in years, involving a vulnerability in much of the internet that had not been updated since the 1990s. She also cites an Axios report that major U.S. banks detected unauthorized third-party AI agents inside customer accounts, including some attempting actions independent of user instructions. Robinson places the events alongside President Donald Trump’s vow to make Iran comply with denuclearization demands after the midterms and Israeli air warfare drills over Iraq, while Iran activated its Mosaic Defense Doctrine. Guest Mike Adams, known as the Health Ranger, describes the cyber event as a potential cyber Pearl Harbor and says its origins are not known. He says the PHP vulnerability was likely a backdoor placed by the NSA around 2010 or 2012 and that agentic AI can spread exploits rapidly across many targets. He also cites vulnerabilities in Siemens programmable logic controllers and compares the threat to a global Stuxnet affecting control systems from nuclear plants to water and gas facilities.

Adams says people should be concerned about bank deposits and raises the possibility that a cyber event could be used to justify an engineered banking shutdown or bail-ins that move the system toward central bank digital currency and surveillance money. He links the situation to potential conflict over the Strait of Hormuz and says Iranian retaliation could target undersea data cables and Qatar’s gas infrastructure, which he says could create a long energy and fertilizer crisis, and he says seven U.S. states have declared fuel emergencies while describing the government as in triage mode. Robinson and Adams note the timing near elections in Israel, the United States and Brazil and discuss concerns about electronic voting machines and public trust in election outcomes. Adams says voting machines likely do not run on PHP but argues for nationwide paper ballots, same-day voting and voter identification. He also mentions rumors of a selective internet shutdown through domain root servers and a web certificate exploit, and he says such an event would likely involve a state actor. Both conclude that the origin of the cyber event remains unclear and that the timing and potential consequences warrant close attention.

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