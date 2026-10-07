The Health Ranger's newsletterMike Adams Joins Jeff Dornik to Discuss Political Betrayal, AI Control and Decentralized Living 21591×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:03:23-1:03:23Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Mike Adams Joins Jeff Dornik to Discuss Political Betrayal, AI Control and Decentralized Living Mike AdamsOct 07, 20262159ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksThe Health Ranger's newsletterHealth freedom and a pro-human futureHealth freedom and a pro-human futureSubscribeAuthorsMike AdamsRecent EpisodesOwen Shroyer Interview: The Collapse of MAGA Loyalty, Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote and the Third-Party Path to 2028 Oct 22 • Mike AdamsShannon Joy and Sasha Latypova Interview: Bill Gates on Trial in the Netherlands and the PREP Act License to Kill Oct 21 • Mike AdamsNicolas Hulscher Interview: The Deadliest Product in History, the mRNA Flu Shot Scandal and Natural Cancer CuresOct 20 • Mike AdamsThe Fall of France, the Engineered Energy Emergency, and Decentralized Finance Oct 19 • Mike AdamsPeymon Mottahedeh Interview: The 1040 Tax Slavery Trap, Why Most Americans Don't Owe Federal Income TaxOct 19 • Mike AdamsAsh Hart on TensorFold, the Engine Making Local AI Blazing Fast, Living Weights That Learn, AI Telepathy and Uncensored Private AI, with…Oct 16 • Mike AdamsInterview with Dr. Henele on Vaccines Targeting Women and Children, The Medicine of LIGHT and Quantum Energy Discovered in Human CellsOct 15 • Mike AdamsWilliam Bond on Living Soil, Water-Harvesting Swales, Hurricane Helene Lessons and Permaculture Food IndependenceOct 13 • Mike Adams