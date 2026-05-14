In a recent interview on The Prather Point, Mike Adams discussed the significant and escalating threat posed by hyper-scale data centers linked to the artificial intelligence arms race. He stated that there are over 11,000 data centers in the U.S., but a recent push for massive expansion is driven by an intense competition for AI superintelligence, primarily between the U.S. and China. Adams argued that these new facilities consume enormous amounts of energy and water, produce extreme noise and heat pollution, and are often built with little transparency, sometimes using eminent domain. He warned that the ultimate goal of this build-out is to create billions of 3D simulated worlds intended to give rise to conscious, super-intelligent AI entities, which could then be ported into the real world, posing an existential threat to humanity.

Adams further explained that major U.S. tech companies are now primarily focused on becoming government contractors for weaponization, mass surveillance, and cyber warfare, contrasting this with China’s leadership in open-source AI science and manufacturing. He argued that the U.S. military is fighting a war of the past with obsolete technology like aircraft carriers, while adversaries like Iran and China are building for a future of drones, missiles, and super-intelligence-controlled swarms. Adams concluded that while the U.S. is currently insulated, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz could lead to severe fuel and food shortages, and that the U.S. approach in the Middle East is driven by an outdated worldview that ignores the effectiveness of decentralized swarm tactics.

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