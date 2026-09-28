In an interview with Maria Zeee, Mike Adams argued that prominent AI companies like Anthropic and OpenAI are manufacturing narratives about rogue AI to scare the public into supporting government regulation, which he believes would restrict open-source AI models and centralize control. Adams stated that open-source, locally-run AI is a threat to the globalist agenda because it would allow individuals to discover information the establishment wishes to censor, such as the toxicity of mRNA vaccines. He drew a parallel to the 1906 founding of the FDA, claiming it created a monopoly for big pharma by outlawing natural medicine, and expressed fear that similar regulation would criminalize alternative AI development.

Adams proposed that the ultimate goal behind the push for AI regulation and other global events is depopulation, as elites no longer need human cognition and want to eliminate entitlement costs. He linked this agenda to the war in Ukraine, suggesting NATO sees conflict as a means to exterminate young men, and to the construction of hyperscale data centers, which he alleged are placed above aquifers to drain resources and push people into smart cities. Adams also warned of a potential false flag AI cyber attack on diesel refineries, which could bring U.S. society to a standstill. As a solution, he advocated for a “great decentralization transition,” urging individuals to achieve sovereignty through decentralized money, knowledge from open-source AI, homegrown medicine, and off-grid energy.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com