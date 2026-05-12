Mike Adams Joins Paul Brennan to Talk About Global Famine, AI Takeover and the Collapse of Western Stability

In a recent interview, Mike Adams discussed the precarious global situation, arguing that the Doomsday Clock is dangerously close to midnight due to potential conflicts that could trigger self-destruction. He emphasized that the ongoing Middle East conflict, particularly the disruption of energy exports through the Strait of Hormuz, poses a significant threat of a global mass famine within a few years. Adams argued that if the conflict continues, the resulting damage to energy infrastructure and the loss of fertilizer production could cause catastrophic food scarcity, affecting billions of people, and that the economic consequences of this will have a long tail lasting for many years.

Adams also addressed the declining reputation of the US military, stating that the proliferation of low-cost, decentralized weapons like drones has shifted the nature of warfare, making traditional assets like aircraft carriers vulnerable. He expressed frustration with the current US administration, accusing it of prioritizing the interests of Israel over those of the United States. On the topic of AI, he acknowledged its potential for job displacement but argued that it is also being weaponized by the Pentagon for surveillance and autonomous killing machines, which he opposes. Adams concluded by advising listeners to decentralize from centralized systems, become more self-reliant, and prepare for what he sees as an inevitable decline of the American empire.

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