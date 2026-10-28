Mike Adams Joins Rex Jones: Open Source AI Freedom, the Second Amendment and the Surveillance State

Mike Adams Joins Rex Jones, In the third hour of the Alex Jones Show, Rex Jones interviewed Mike Adams, founder of NaturalNews.com, about the network’s return to its studios after bankruptcy and deplatforming and about the role of open source AI. Adams said decentralized AI tools such as DeepSeek and Qwen can expand individual creativity and business capability, while he criticized centralized or censored AI and warned that Democratic officials could seek to restrict open source models. He also said uncensored local models are useful for cyber defense and encouraged users to learn to run models on their own hardware.

The discussion also covered Second Amendment policy, including Adams’s support for buying suppressors and short-barreled rifles while ATF tax stamp enforcement is relaxed, and his argument that the National Firearms Act is unconstitutional. Jones and Adams discussed facial recognition on London’s Oxford Street and an NYPD cell site simulator contract as examples of surveillance expansion, and they contrasted military guidance to prepare for 90 days off grid with three-day preparedness advice for civilians. They also discussed immigration and sanctions, Brazil’s election and Flavio Bolsonaro’s reported departure, concerns about Iran, and an upcoming segment on global food and fertilizer supply chains.

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