Mike Adams Joins Rex Jones to Talk About the Genetic Kill Switch, Nuclear War and Civilizational Collapse

In a recent broadcast, Mike Adams and host Rex detailed a complex theory regarding the COVID-19 vaccines, framing them as the first component of a “binary weapon system” allegedly designed to suppress human DNA repair mechanisms. Adams argued that the mRNA vaccines cause the body to produce spike proteins that inhibit non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) and homologous recombination (HR) by up to 90%, preventing cells from repairing double-strand DNA breaks caused by background radiation and chemical exposure. He then claimed that a nuclear war would serve as the “kill switch,” as radiation fallout would overwhelm individuals whose DNA repair is already compromised, leading to systemic organ failure and death on a global scale. This theory was presented as evidence of a deliberate depopulation agenda, with Adams stating that the vaccines were a Department of Defense weapon “laundered through China’s Wuhan lab” and that political figures are intentionally pushing the world toward a wider conflict to complete this plan.

The discussion then shifted toward practical survival, with both speakers advocating for decentralization and self-sufficiency in the face of what they described as an imminent societal collapse driven by war, energy scarcity, and technological overreach. They expressed deep skepticism of government narratives and criticized the expansion of technologies like self-driving vehicles and AI, warning that they could be used to enforce a police state and eliminate human autonomy. Adams argued that staying in large cities is a death sentence due to the risk of famine, looting, and food scarcity, and he encouraged relocating to rural areas to maintain a low profile while stockpiling fuel, food, and ammunition. He stressed that “nutrition is the answer” to surviving the biological effects of the vaccines and that basic preparedness, including firearms training and creating a supportive community, is essential for becoming “hard to kill” in the coming crisis.

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