Mike Adams Joins RT to Talk About the Global Fuel Crisis and the Collapse of the Green Energy Agenda

On today’s episode, Mike Adams and Todd Pitner interview G. Edward Griffin, author of The Creature from Jekyll Island. The conversation examines the fundamental nature of modern banking, building on a satirical dialogue from 1957 that illustrates how banks profit by lending deposits, creating money from debt, and depending on the fact that not all depositors will demand their money simultaneously. Griffin confirms that these core principles remain true today, and the discussion notes that faith in the system is the only thing preventing its collapse, as the public is largely unaware of how money is created. The Adams, Pitner, and Griffin also explore the concept of collectivism versus individualism, with Griffin arguing that the primary ideological conflict in the world is between these two forces, not between ethnic, national, or religious groups.

The conversation expands to critique the concept of universal basic income, with the guest viewing it as a mechanism for total government dependency. The discussion touches on the parallels between banking and tech platforms that monetize user data, as well as the potential for central bank digital currencies to represent the final evolution of central banking. The hosts conclude by promoting resources for financial education and self-sufficiency, including Griffin’s Red Pill Expo, the “unincorporated nonprofit association” structure for asset protection, and Mike Adams’ own free AI tools and book publishing platform, which are presented as part of a broader mission to decentralize knowledge and empower individuals.

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