On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discussed the ongoing global war for American empire domination, framing it as a struggle over routes and resources, particularly sea chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. He argued that the U.S. military’s credibility has declined due to depleted munitions and an inability to force Iran’s surrender, while nations like China and Russia are diversifying energy and food supplies to reduce dependence on dollar-denominated trade. Adams warned that the Trump administration’s approach of coercive sanctions and tariffs is backfiring, causing rising food and fuel prices in America and accelerating dollar devaluation, while the world moves toward a multipolar order.

Adams highlighted the humanitarian risk of a famine stemming from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which he said disrupts flows of natural gas and fertilizer critical to global agriculture. He noted that the Haber-Bosch process, which produces nitrogenous fertilizers, relies on natural gas from the Persian Gulf, and that a 10 percent loss in global fertilizer output could push hundreds of millions toward starvation, especially in the global South, with cascading effects on migration by 2027. Adams also discussed the dangers of AI development, warning that superintelligent entities may compete with humans for water, land, and electricity, potentially leading to societal collapse. He ended with advice on preparedness, including stockpiling seeds, fertilizer, and learning home food production skills.

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