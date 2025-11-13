AI-Driven Discovery: Mike Adams used AI to analyze decades of research, compiling a list of 60 potent natural remedies, including turmeric, pine needle tea, and ivermectin—many suppressed by Big Pharma for threatening their profits.

In a groundbreaking special report, renowned health researcher Mike Adams has unveiled a comprehensive list of the 60 most potent natural remedies, compiled using AI analysis of his decades of research. From turmeric’s neuroprotective properties to pine needle tea’s antiviral shikimic acid, Adams highlights nature’s pharmacy—while warning against Big Pharma’s suppression of these lifesaving solutions.

AI-Powered Discovery of Nature’s Best Remedies

Adams, founder of Brighteon AI and the Health Ranger Store, fed his entire body of work—podcasts, interviews, and special reports—into an AI engine to extract the most effective natural cures he has advocated over the years. The result? A definitive list of 60 powerhouse remedies, many of which have been deliberately ignored or attacked by the pharmaceutical industry.

“These natural cures work—but they threaten Big Pharma’s trillion-dollar monopoly,” Adams warns. “That’s why they’re suppressed, misrepresented, or outright banned.”

Top Natural Cures You Need to Know

Among the top-ranked remedies backed by Adams’ AI analysis:

Turmeric (Curcumin) – A neuroprotective powerhouse, turmeric supports brain health, reduces inflammation, and even aids in nerve regeneration. Adams jokes that his dental work is orange from daily consumption. Ashwagandha – An adaptogenic herb that combats stress, boosts immunity, and enhances cognitive function. Black Seed Oil (Nigella Sativa) – A near-miraculous remedy for immune support, detox, and even cancer prevention. DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide) – A healing solvent that enhances topical absorption of nutrients and supports cellular repair. Pine Needle Tea – Rich in shikimic acid, the same compound used in Tamiflu, this tea is a potent antiviral remedy. Native Americans and even goats (Adams notes) instinctively consume it for health. Ivermectin & Fenbendazole – Off-label but effective, these compounds have shown remarkable anti-cancer and antiviral properties, despite Big Pharma’s smear campaigns. Colloidal Silver – A natural antimicrobial that has been used for centuries but is now under attack by regulators. Broccoli Sprouts (Sulforaphane & I3C) – Packed with cancer-fighting compounds, these sprouts stimulate stem cell regeneration and detoxification. Quercetin – A zinc ionophore that helps shuttle zinc into cells, boosting antiviral defenses. Sunlight activates it, making it even more potent. Nascent Iodine – Critical for thyroid protection, especially in radiological emergencies.

Suppressed Science & Big Pharma’s War on Nature

Adams emphasizes that many of these cures are deliberately marginalized because they threaten the lucrative sickness industry.

“The FDA and CDC are captured by Big Pharma,” Adams states. “They’ll approve toxic chemo but attack turmeric and DMSO.”

Hemp and CBD , proven for seizures and chronic pain, are now being targeted for bans—while deadly opioids remain legal.

Natural immunity from remedies like elderberry and vitamin D is downplayed in favor of profitable vaccines.

How to Access These Remedies Safely

Adams warns that fraudulent products flood the market, urging consumers to:

Buy from trusted, lab-tested sources (like the Health Ranger Store).

Avoid synthetic versions —opt for whole-plant extracts.

Combine remedies strategically (e.g., turmeric + black pepper for absorption).

The Future: AI vs. Big Pharma’s Censorship

Adams’ Brighteon AI platform now allows users to research natural cures freely, bypassing Google’s biased algorithms that suppress alternative health information.

“Knowledge is power,” Adams declares. “They want you dependent on their drugs. We’re fighting back with truth.”

Final Warning: Prepare for the Coming Crackdown

With governments moving to ban nicotine (a proven antiviral) and restrict access to herbs, Adams urges self-sufficiency:

Grow your own medicine (pine needles, turmeric, herbs).

Stockpile clean supplements before regulators interfere.

Educate others—before globalists erase this knowledge.

“They’re coming for your health freedom,” Adams warns. “Arm yourself with nature’s cures—before it’s too late.”

