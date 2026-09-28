Mike and Todd Have an Urgent Decentralization Message to Share

On today’s episode of Decentralize.TV, Mike Adams and Todd Pitner discussed the show’s core mission of providing practical solutions for escaping centralized control, emphasizing that the skills taught are existential rather than merely informational. Adams cited Representative Thomas Massie’s public comments about being tracked by unconstitutional government programs, with Massie recommending that citizens exit the system in areas like schools, healthcare, food, and banking. Both hosts highlighted the importance of evangelizing solutions rather than spreading fear, and noted strong audience feedback including a physician who credited the show with motivating him to exit the system.

The conversation also addressed the growing interest in decentralized technology, with Adams noting that hardware for local open source AI is now sold out nationwide following debates over government regulation. Pitner described his efforts to make the technology accessible to people of varying skill levels, while the hosts reflected on their complementary approaches with Adams focusing on technical details and Pitner crafting researched questions for guests. They emphasized the show’s history of accurate predictions and urged viewers to follow the “Zach Adams Effect” segments for forward-looking analysis. The episode concluded with a reminder that all shows are available for free at decentralized.tv and a call to support the platform through affiliate deals at RangerDeals.com.

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