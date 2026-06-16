Mike Hammond Interview: Signal Relief’s Drug-Free Micro-Antenna Technology for Pain Support

In today’s interview on BrightVideos.com, Mike Adams spoke with Mike Hammond, founder of Signal Relief, about a pain relief product that utilizes antenna technology originally developed for military communications. Hammond explained that the technology was accidentally discovered when engineers noticed that the antennas picked up electrical interference, or “noise,” from the human body. This led to the development of a non-invasive patch designed to intercept the electrical signals associated with pain, diverting them away from the nervous system and converting them into heat. The product is not a medical device but is marketed as a health and wellness tool to help manage the effects of discomfort.

Hammond shared multiple anecdotal accounts, including the story of an amputee veteran who reported significant pain reduction after using the patch on his prosthetic, and a woman with fibromyalgia who became pain-free after three days. The product is available through the Health Ranger Store with a 45-day money-back guarantee. The discussion also touched on the broader philosophy of the patch as a tool to help individuals remain active while addressing underlying health issues through nutrition and lifestyle changes, rather than a standalone cure. The company is developing additional products, including a back brace and a patch for menstrual discomfort.

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