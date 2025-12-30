Massive Fraud Scheme: A Minnesota investigation uncovered billions in taxpayer funds stolen through fraudulent Somali-run childcare centers, with empty facilities receiving subsidies—some allegedly funding terror groups like Al-Shabaab.

Massive Fraud Scheme in Minnesota: Taxpayer-Funded Childcare Exploited by Somali-Run Businesses

An explosive investigation has uncovered what may be the largest fraud scandal in U.S. history—billions of taxpayer dollars funneled through fraudulent childcare centers in Minnesota, allegedly linked to Somali-run businesses with potential ties to terrorist financing.

Investigators Nick Shirley and David, who spent years exposing the scheme, revealed that many of these daycare centers had no children enrolled, yet received massive state and federal subsidies. Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) previously boasted about allocating hundreds of millions to childcare programs, but whistleblowers found empty buildings and shell operations siphoning funds—some allegedly ending up in the hands of groups like Al-Shabaab.

The fraud is estimated at $8–10 billion, nearly matching Somalia’s entire GDP. Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have now launched probes into these facilities, signaling a potential crackdown. Meanwhile, the Small Business Administration (SBA) has temporarily halted grants to Minnesota, citing widespread abuse.

Critics argue this mirrors larger Democrat-run money laundering schemes—whether through “green energy” grants, COVID relief, or foreign aid—where funds are diverted to political allies rather than intended beneficiaries.

China Tightens Silver Exports, COMEX Raises Margin Requirements—Market Manipulation Suspected

As China imposes export restrictions on silver starting January 1, 2026, concerns grow over a looming supply crunch. Analysts warn that China’s move—combined with COMEX raising margin requirements—signals market manipulation to suppress prices artificially.

Silver prices recently plunged nearly 10% in a single day after COMEX hiked margin requirements to $25,000 per contract (each representing 5,000 ounces). However, prices rebounded quickly in Asian markets, suggesting industrial demand remains strong.

China has been quietly stockpiling silver, paying premiums to secure supply directly from miners—bypassing Western exchanges. Meanwhile, Shanghai silver prices trade $4 higher per ounce than COMEX, incentivizing arbitrage traders to buy cheap Western silver and sell high in China.

Experts predict COMEX may soon impose contract limits—forcing industrial buyers to panic-purchase elsewhere, triggering a price surge. Investors are urged to secure physical silver before supply tightens further.

