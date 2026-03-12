Mitch Vexler Interview: Property Tax Fraud, Bond Market Collapse, and the Liquidity Crisis (Part 1)

In today’s interview, Mitch Vexler of Mockingbird Properties discussed the systemic issues plaguing property tax assessments and municipal bonds in the U.S. He argued that Central Appraisal Districts (CADs) and school districts engage in fraudulent overvaluations, inflating property taxes to unsustainable levels—estimated at $5.1 trillion. This scheme, he claims, is compounded by banks holding municipal bonds required under Sarbanes-Oxley, which are tied to pensions and 401(k)s. With median household incomes insufficient to cover bond interest payments, Vechsler warns of a looming financial collapse, predicting pension funds and retirement accounts could face severe losses—potentially as much as 70%. He cited legal actions and audits revealing manipulation of appraisal data, reinforcing his assertion that the system is built on deception and unsustainable debt.

Vexler also highlighted broader economic vulnerabilities, including rising defaults on auto loans, student debt, and mortgages, all interconnected through derivatives. He pointed to recent restrictions on cash redemptions by firms like BlackRock as early signs of a liquidity crisis. The interview touched on global risks, such as oil supply disruptions, which could accelerate financial instability by exposing leveraged derivatives and cross-collateralized shadow banking. Vexler emphasized that counterparty risk is already a critical concern, with many households relying on credit cards to offset stagnant incomes and rising costs. He concluded that without systemic reform, widespread foreclosures, pension failures, and economic turmoil are inevitable, urging greater awareness of financial fragility before a full-scale crisis unfolds.

