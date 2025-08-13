MITO Red Light therapy founder reveals how sunlight-deficient modern life demands photon supplementation

In a groundbreaking interview with Mike Adams on Brighteon.com, Scott Chaverri, founder of MITO Red Light, sounded the alarm on a global health crisis few recognize: chronic light deficiency. The culprit? Modern indoor lifestyles that have severed humanity from the solar frequencies essential for cellular vitality, mitochondrial function, and disease resistance.

The War on Light

Chaverri didn’t mince words. "The modern human spends 93% of their time indoors," he noted, citing an EPA study. "Our ancestors bathed in sunlight daily. Now, we’re starved of the very wavelengths that power our biology." This deficit, he argues, exacerbates everything from low energy and poor sleep to hormonal imbalances and accelerated aging.

The problem is compounded by misguided policies—banning incandescent bulbs (which emit infrared) in favor of "toxic flickering LEDs" and blue-light-heavy screens. Even dermatology’s sun-phobia has backfired. "Slathering on sunscreen blocks vitamin D synthesis and deprives skin of UV-dependent protective melanin," Chaverri explained.

Science of Photon Supplementation

MITO’s red-light devices (starting at $249) mimic critical solar wavelengths—590 nm (yellow) to 850 nm (near-infrared)—that penetrate tissue without overheating cells. Unlike sauna-based far-infrared, these frequencies target mitochondria, boosting ATP production by up to 60%.

One example? Testosterone. Chaverri shared anonymized data from MITO users who applied red light to "the crown jewels": Men with baseline T-levels of 200–300 ng/dL saw jumps into normal ranges (~500 ng/dL) within weeks. Similar benefits occur for thyroid function, wound healing, and neurodegenerative protection—especially with 810 nm near-infrared, which penetrates the skull to nourish brain cells.

Skin Color Matters

Adams raised a critical nuance: Melanin blocks EMFs (5G, Wi-Fi) but also absorbs red light. "Darker-skinned individuals may need 20% longer exposure for comparable benefits," Chaverri acknowledged. His solution? Prioritize near-infrared (which bypasses melanin) for deeper tissue impact—a lifeline for vitamin-D-deficient populations like African Americans in northern climates.

The Future: Smart Photon Therapy

Chaverri teased next-gen "light pods" that scan users and customize wavelengths—a vision Adams endorsed. Meanwhile, synergy with photoactive nutrition (astaxanthin, spirulina, turmeric) turbocharges results. "These molecules fluoresce and amplify red light’s effects," Chaverri revealed. His upcoming skincare line harnesses spirulina-derived antioxidants activated by MITO devices.

Takeaway

Modernity’s artificial environments demand "photon supplementation" as urgently as vitamin D. For Adams, MITO’s panels aren’t optional—they’re "corrective tools for a sunlight-starved world." As research mounts, one truth emerges: Light isn’t just for vision; it’s food for every cell.

