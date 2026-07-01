The Health Ranger's newsletterMoney as a Voucher for Nature’s Gifts + Lauren Witzke on Noah’s Ark, the Great Flood and Biblical Proof 1851×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:03:57-2:03:57Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Money as a Voucher for Nature’s Gifts + Lauren Witzke on Noah’s Ark, the Great Flood and Biblical Proof Mike AdamsJul 01, 2026185ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksThe Health Ranger's newsletterHealth freedom and a pro-human futureHealth freedom and a pro-human futureSubscribeAuthorsMike AdamsRecent EpisodesLauren Witzke: Noah’s Ark Scans, the Great Flood, and the Battle for Biblical Proof 13 hrs ago • Mike AdamsThe Collapse of Complex Societies + Food Dump USA + Brandon Weichert on War, Energy and Economics Jun 29 • Mike AdamsBrandon Weichert on American Overextension and the Post-American Middle East Jun 29 • Mike AdamsSCOTUS Unleashes Glyphosate Chemical Warfare on America + Govt. Demands Licenses to Use AI Models + Zach Vorhies on Tech FreedomJun 26 • Mike AdamsZach-Adams Effect with Zach Vorhies - Government Licensing to Use AI Models Jun 26 • Mike AdamsThe War to Save America's Debt Market + The Virology PSYOP + Healing Human Neurology with Botanical WisdomJun 25 • Mike AdamsDr. Tracy Scott and Glenn Martin Interview: Healing Human Neurology with Iboga and Natural Medicine Jun 25 • Mike Adams