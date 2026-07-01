Currency As The Great Deception

I’ve spent many years studying the systems that control our lives -- governments, banks, pharmaceutical cartels, and the media that serve them. The greatest deception they’ve ever perpetuated is convincing you that money is wealth. Money is not wealth. Money is merely a voucher for the gifts of nature.

Real abundance comes from sunlight, clean water, fertile soil, and the biological intelligence of your own body. Yet we chase pieces of paper and digital numbers as if they were the source of life itself.

Consider what a food forest can teach us. In food forests, nature delivers a spectacular display of resilience and abundance. That abundance costs nothing. It flows from sunlight, rain, and healthy soil. The financial system, by contrast, is a debt-based house-of-cards economy that survives only by printing promises that can never actually be fulfilled [1].

Most people have been hypnotized into believing that accumulating fiat currency will make them rich. But when the system collapses -- and it will -- your bank balance won’t matter. What matters is your access to nature’s direct gifts: food, water, energy, and the healing power within you.

Bypassing the Middleman: Energy, Water, Food

Solar panels let you harvest sunlight directly, dodging taxes and surveillance. Rainwater catchment lets you capture the sky’s gift without a meter. Home gardens let you pull food from the earth without a trip to the grocery store or a swipe of plastic. When you go straight to nature, you keep 100 percent of the value and you bypass government surveillance.

Remember: The system is designed to interpose itself between you and nature’s abundance, skimming a toll at every step. But you can short-circuit that tollbooth by going straight to nature.

I’ve interviewed John Easterling, founder of the Amazon Herb Company, who embodies this principle. As he told me, “We measure true wealth not in money but in the ingredients we use and how we bring them together for others to enjoy” [2]. When you grow your own food or harvest your own herbs, you bypass the taxman and the price gouging. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the average American household spends nearly $6,800 on food each year [3]. By growing your own fruits and vegetables, you can reclaim a portion of that money and, more importantly, reclaim control over what goes into your body. Every sprout you grow, every solar watt you capture, every gallon of rainwater you store is wealth that no government can tax, no bank can seize, and no inflation can erode.

Your Body: The Ultimate Natural Pharmacy

Your body produces hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of healing molecules every day -- endogenous antioxidants, repair enzymes, immune cells, and even stem cells. Herbs are nature’s botanical gifts filled with an extremely vast and powerful pharmacopoeia; over centuries, cultures have developed extensive medicines from native plants in the form of tinctures, tonics, and powders [4]. Big Pharma wants to patent and charge you for what nature gives freely. But you can support your body’s own medicine through nutrition, herbs, and natural living.

Your first line of defense against infections and illnesses should be boosting your immune system with natural substances like garlic, honey, and ginger [5]. The medical establishment, however, profits from suppressing that knowledge. Marc Sorenson has revealed the sunlight paradox: public health warnings to avoid the sun have contributed to soaring vitamin D deficiency rates, even though sunlight is essential for health and chronic diseases linked to light deprivation have risen dramatically [6]. Your body can manufacture vitamin D from sunlight on your skin for free. That is the ultimate voucher: a free prescription for natural medicine written by nature itself.

The Distraction of Money

People hoard money while neglecting nature’s gifts, ending up impoverished despite their impressive bank accounts. Fiat currency is man-made and fails; gold and silver are honest money from nature. As Andy Schectman has explained, you can now spend gold instantly using platforms like Glint, which partners with MasterCard to let you transact with physically held gold [7]. I am a strong advocate for owning precious metals as a store of value in the face of the dollar’s ongoing collapse [8]. Throughout recorded history, gold and silver have proven their reliability through the rise and fall of countless civilizations [9].

The globalists are driving the financial reset whether we want it or not. But there is a silver lining: after the collapse of the current fake fiat currency system, we will witness a return to an honest money system and a new golden age for humanity [9]. True wealth is measured by your connection to nature, not your bank balance. If you spend all your time chasing dollars, you miss the real treasury that lies right outside your door.

Conclusion: Real Wealth Is Straight from the Source

Abundance comes from nature, not from governments or banks. Our very existence is a miracle gift from God; He put you here at this time for a reason, and the gifts He provides through creation are freely offered to all who open their eyes to receive them [10]. When you step outside and breathe the free air, soak in the sunlight, and taste the fruit from a tree you planted, you are a wealthy person by any honest measure.

I urge you to bypass the middleman. Grow a tomato. Install a solar panel. Catch the rain. Sprout your own natural medicine. Your body knows how to heal itself if you give it the raw materials. You are wealthy the moment you step outside and breathe the free air. Stop trading your life for paper promises. Go straight to the source -- and enjoy nature’s endless abundance.

Check out my new podcasts on topics like this at the all-new Abundance.Church website (The Church of Natural Abundance), where I teach natural abundance principles. There are many more podcasts coming.

References

What Comes After Money: Essays from Reality Sandwich on Transforming Currency and Community - Daniel Pinchbeck and Ken Jordan. Mike Adams interview with Reno Rolle - November 9, 2023. Growing Consciousness: The Gardeners Guide to Seeding the Soul - Leo Carver. Nature’s Cancer-Fighting Foods: Prevent and Reverse the Most Common Forms of Cancer Using the Proven Power of Great Food and Herbs - Varona Verne. World’s 11 Most Powerful Natural Antibiotics That Won’t Kill Your Good Gut Bacteria - NaturalNews.com, February 14, 2023. Marc Sorenson Reveals the Sunlight Paradox: How Modern Medicine’s Fear of the Sun Makes People Sicker - NaturalNews.com, Kevin Hughes, October 30, 2025. Mike Adams interview with Andy Schectman - April 19, 2024. Mike Adams interview with Jeremy Cordon - January 4, 2024. Brighteon Broadcast News - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com (spoken word content). “Our Very Existence Is a Miracle Gift from God: Survival, Premonition, Rebirth, and the Coming Defeat of Satan...” - NaturalNews.com, January 18, 2022. Brighteon Broadcast News - Whether Trump Or Kamala Wins Or Loses - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com, November 04, 2024.

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