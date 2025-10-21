Montana State Prison water contaminated with arsenic, lead, radiation, uranium, thallium, sewage, asbestos, and E. coli. Activists documented violations; no safe levels of lead or asbestos exist in drinking water.

Toxic Water and Disturbing Findings Inside Montana State Prison

A shocking investigation by grassroots activists has revealed that Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge is systematically poisoning its inmates with dangerously contaminated water containing arsenic, lead, radiation, uranium, radium, thallium, sewage indicators, asbestos fibers, and E. coli. The findings, which align with patterns of environmental negligence across US correctional facilities, have sparked urgent calls for accountability as vulnerable populations face chemical exposure that would be unacceptable in any civilian community.

Independent researcher Amanda McKnight, founder of the Facebook group “406 Revolutionized,” documented multiple violations in state water testing reports. “There’s no safe amount of lead or asbestos in drinking water,” McKnight stated. “These aren’t just minor issues—they’re life-threatening exposures in a facility designed to protect human rights, not destroy them.”

Thallium, Sewage, and the Growing Health Crisis Among Inmates

The most alarming discovery involves thallium, a neurotoxic heavy metal historically linked to mind control programs. “Thallium has been used in covert operations for decades,” McKnight explained. “Its presence in prison water suggests deliberate contamination or extreme regulatory failure.” The contamination appears to originate from upstream dairy farms and a boot camp facility, with sewage draining downhill directly into the prison’s water system.

Inmates’ conditions have deteriorated rapidly. James White, a Montana investigative journalist, reported raw sewage backing up into cell blocks, forcing prisoners to drink hand sanitizer solution to quench their thirst. “Sergeants had to announce over intercom: ‘Please stop drinking the hand washing station water—it has chemicals in it,’” White recounted. With only eight bottled water allocations per week per inmate and shower water flowing through the same contaminated pipes, prisoners face severe health risks including C. diff outbreaks and chemical burns.

Government Inaction and Rising Fears of Systemic Neglect

Regulatory agencies remain conspicuously silent. Despite clear violations of EPA standards, neither the CDC nor EPA has issued formal responses. Critics point to “regulatory capture” as the root cause, where agencies tasked with protecting public health instead prioritize institutional interests. “This isn’t just about one prison,” McKnight emphasized. “It’s part of a pattern of environmental injustice where vulnerable populations—including 300 inmates relocated to Arizona and Mississippi prisons—bear the brunt of systemic neglect.”

The situation intensifies concerns about FEMA-designated “cleaning service” facilities being constructed nationwide. Analytical reports suggest these projects may serve as population management infrastructure rather than emergency response systems, raising questions about the government’s true intentions regarding public health infrastructure.

As Disability Rights of Montana and the ACLU push for investigations, families of incarcerated individuals demand immediate action. “These are someone’s sons, brothers, and fathers,” McKnight said. “They deserve basic human dignity—not chemical torture in America’s own prisons.”

With water tests showing contamination levels exceeding federal safety limits by hundreds of percent, the Montana prison crisis underscores a broader collapse of environmental justice. As one veteran inmate put it: “We’re not just prisoners of the state—we’re prisoners of contamination.” The question now is whether America will finally confront the systemic failures that allow such abuses to persist.

