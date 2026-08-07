mRNA Jabs Are Bioweapons Factories + Powerful New Film From Gifted Teen Filmmaker

In today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams delivered a detailed warning about the upcoming rollout of mRNA-based flu shots, which he argues represent a significant escalation in biochemical control tactics by the pharmaceutical industry and federal agencies. He explained that the mRNA technology instructs human cells to produce non-human proteins, which he described as “alien protein toxins” or “bio weapons.” Adams asserted that once injected, these proteins can persist in the body for extended periods, with spike protein fragments remaining in the bloodstream for up to six months and the S1 subunit detectable for as long as 700 days. He characterized the vaccines as a mechanism to turn vaccinated individuals, particularly the elderly, into “walking bio weapons factories” that shed these toxins onto others through normal social interactions.

Adams further connected this technology to historical research conducted during South Africa’s apartheid regime, which sought to create an ethnic cleansing weapon through deceptive vaccination campaigns. He warned that the current push for mRNA flu shots targets vulnerable populations and exploits social bonds, turning family members into unwitting vectors of harm. In response, he advised listeners to avoid exposure to vaccinated individuals, reconsider employment requiring vaccination, and adopt nutritional and chemical defense strategies, including chlorine dioxide for surface disinfection and forthcoming courses on DNA repair and immune support. Adams emphasized the importance of decentralized information and independent preparation as the most effective means of resisting what he described as a coordinated depopulation agenda.

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