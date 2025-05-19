For decades, the food industry has been exposing the public to hidden forms of monosodium glutamate (MSG), a potentially dangerous excitotoxin linked to migraines, stroke risk, hypertension and other health problems. As Natural News has repeatedly warned, this chemical isn’t just found in obvious sources like Chinese takeout—it lurks in many popular processed foods in your grocery store, cleverly disguised under deceptive ingredient names.

If you've ever experienced mysterious headaches, rashes, or sudden blood pressure spikes after eating, you may have been exposed to MSG (or ingredients containing glutamate such as yeast extract). Below, we expose the shocking truth about MSG and reveal how to avoid exposure to this potentially destructive ingredient.

This article not only reveals the health problems that can be caused by MSG exposure, but also which common fast food restaurants use MSG in their recipes. KFC, for example, relies heavily on MSG across its menu.

The Health Damage Caused by MSG (Monosodium Glutamate)

MSG is not just a flavor enhancer—it’s a potentially toxic molecule that can overstimulate brain cells to the point of destruction. Dr. Russell Blaylock, neurosurgeon and author of Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, warns that MSG can cause excessive glutamate receptor activity, leading to cellular dysfunction, oxidative stress, and neuron death in some people.

As Dr. Blaylock writes:

Dr. Olney, one of the leading researchers in this area, felt compelled to do something to protect unsuspecting mothers and their infants from this danger. First he informed the FDA of the real danger to human infants and encouraged them to take action. But they refused. His only recourse was to go public with what he knew to be true - MSG was a dangerous compound that should not be added to infant foods.

It was only after his testimony before a Congressional committee that the food manufacturers agreed to remove MSG from baby foods. But did they really? Instead of adding pure MSG, they added a substance known as hydrolyzed vegetable protein that contains three known excitotoxins and has added MSG. As we shall see later this substance is even more dangerous than MSG.

They continued this practice for seven more years, and there is evidence that excitotoxins are still added to baby foods today. Usually these are in the form of caseinate, beef or chicken broth, or flavoring. Another type of food sold by these manufacturers is directed at toddlers. At least some of these foods contain hydrolyzed vegetable protein.

Experimentally we know that the brain is extremely vulnerable to excitotoxins even at this stage of development. In this book I shall present research findings and discuss experiments that will demonstrate that glutamate and other excitotoxins can alter the way the brain is formed during development. It is hypothesized by some neuroscientists that exposure to these powerful compounds early in life could cause developmental brain defects that would produce learning difficulties and behavioral problems as the child grows older.

There is also some evidence that it may contribute to violent behavior as well. In experimental animals 'MSG babies' are found to be short in stature, obese, and to have difficulty reproducing. This effect only becomes evident long after the initial MSG exposure.

More detailed studies have found that "MSG babies" have severe disorders involving several hormones normally produced by the hypothalamus.

Unfortunately, MSG is not the only taste enhancing food additive known to cause damage to the nervous system. In fact, there is a whole class of chemicals that can produce very similar damage - they all share one important property. When neurons are exposed to these substances, they become very excited and fire their impulses very rapidly until they reach a state of extreme exhaustion.

Several hours later these neurons suddenly die as if the cells were excited to death. As a result, neuroscientists have dubbed this class of chemicals "excitotoxins".

Common Symptoms of MSG Toxicity:

Migraine headaches (one of the most frequently reported reactions)

Face flushing or burning sensations (often mistaken for allergies)

Increased blood pressure (MSG triggers vasoconstriction and hypertension)

Stroke risk (excitotoxicity damages blood vessels and brain tissue)

Asthma attacks (MSG worsens respiratory inflammation)

Rheumatoid arthritis flares (chronic low-grade irritation from MSG may contribute to autoimmune dysfunction)

Obesity and metabolic disruption (MSG triggers insulin resistance and leptin resistance, potentially leading to overeating)

The Hidden Epidemic

By some estimates, as much as 30% of the population may show some sensitivity to MSG, yet food manufacturers deliberately conceal it under deceptive labels to add a savory flavor to their processed, dead foods. The FDA continues to allow this deception, ignoring the mounting scientific evidence linking MSG to neurological problems and obesity.

From the book by Dr. Blaylock:

Then in 1957 two ophthalmology residents, Lucas and Newhouse, tested monosodium glutamate and aspartate on infant and adult mice while studying a particular eye disorder. What they found came as a complete surprise. After completing the experiment they sacrificed the animals and examined their tissues under the microscope.

Of the animals that had been tested with monosodium glutamate, virtually all of the nerve cells in the inner layer of the animals' retinas had been destroyed. The worst damage occurred in the newborn mice, but even the adults showed significant injury. They also found that the amino acid aspartate caused similar, though less severe, damage.

Keep in mind that aspartate is one of the main ingredients in NutraSweet—the artificial sweetener. Unfortunately this important finding went virtually unnoticed by the medical world, and especially by the food industry, which at the time was adding tons of MSG to foods, including baby foods.

Hidden Names for MSG in Food Ingredients

Big Food uses trickery to hide MSG behind innocent-sounding ingredients. Even "natural" or "organic" products can contain hidden glutamate derivatives. Here are some of the most common stealth forms of MSG found in everyday foods:

Yeast extract (contains up to 14% free glutamate – a major industry deception)

Hydrolyzed vegetable protein (HVP)

Hydrolyzed soy protein

Textured protein

Torula yeast

Autolyzed yeast

Soy sauce and tamari (fermented soy contains free glutamate)

"Natural flavors" (a loophole term that can indicate hidden MSG)

Even "healthy" foods can contain MSG:

"Organic" broth and bouillon cubes

Veggie burgers and meat substitutes very frequently contain hidden forms of MSG

"Clean label" snack chips typically use yeast extract, a hidden form of glutamate

Restaurant soups and salad dressings very frequently contain MSG

The industry knows consumers avoid "monosodium glutamate" on labels, so they rebrand it under sneaky pseudonyms to deceive consumers. The most common one is “yeast extract,” so watch for it in soups, snack chips, dressings, mixes and more.

From Dr. Blaylock:

Dr. Olney's studies on various species of test animals disclosed that MSG, when fed in doses similar to those found in human diets, destroys hypothalamic neurons. This type of hypothalamic damage produces a particular syndrome in animals which caused them to be short in stature, obese, and to have reproductive problems. Later experiments demonstrated that MSG could cause the hypothalamus to secrete excessive amounts of a reproductive hormone which is associated with an early onset of puberty.

In 1974, Dr. Olney demonstrated that MSG, when fed to pregnant Rhesus monkeys, could cause brain damage to their offspring. Other researchers found similar results when pregnant rats were fed MSG. Yet millions of pregnant women continued to eat foods laced with MSG and other equally potent excitotoxins while the FDA remained silent. And gynecologists and pediatricians were not told to warn their patients of this real danger.

After birth and following weaning from bottled or breast milk, most mothers begin feeding their babies food from the table. These foods frequently contain large amounts of MSG and hydrolyzed vegetable protein. Dr. Olney found that these children were receiving doses of MSG from the table food that equaled the dose used experimentally to produce severe brain cell destruction in animal experiments.

The Most Likely MSG-Contaminated Products

If you eat processed foods, you are almost certainly consuming hidden MSG. Here’s where to look for it at the grocery store:

Common MSG-Loaded Products:

✅Flavored crackers and snack chips (Look for "yeast extract")

✅Gravy mixes and instant soups (Nearly all contain hydrolyzed protein)

✅Chinese restaurant food (MSG is rampant in takeout dishes)

✅Popular fast food restaurants like KFC, many of which rely heavily on MSG across their menus (see detailed list below)

✅Frozen dinners (TV dinners use it for "restaurant flavor")

✅Bouillon cubes and soup bases (Especially "chicken flavor")

✅Canned soups (Even some "organic" versions sneak it in)

✅Diet foods and some protein bars (MSG stimulates appetite—making you crave more)

✅Curry mixes and sauces (Often contain yeast extracts)

✅Processed meats (hot dogs, sausages, deli meats)

Big Food wants you addicted. MSG enhances "mouthfeel" and makes you crave more products—just like Big Tobacco engineered nicotine and cigarette additives to hook smokers. (See the bonus section on “Umami” below to learn about the full history of MSG, which was originally discovered and patended in Japan.)

Dr. Blaylock: One can only wonder if the large number of people having difficulty with obesity in the United States is related to early exposure to food additive excitotoxins since this obesity is one of the most consistent features of the syndrome. One characteristic of the obesity induced by excitotoxins is that it doesn't appear to depend on food intake.

Grocery Store Products that Often Contain MSG or Glutamate Sources

Many processed and snack foods contain monosodium glutamate (MSG) or yeast extract as flavor enhancers. Below is a detailed list of common grocery store products that often include these ingredients. Note that formulations may change, so always check labels to verify this list. We fact-checked it at publication time, but ingredients may vary over time or regions:

Snack Chips & Crackers

1. Doritos (most flavors)

2. Pringles (multiple varieties)

3. Cheetos (including Flamin’ Hot varieties)

4. Lay’s (selected flavors)

5. Ruffles (some seasoned varieties)

6. Fritos (certain flavors)

7. Goldfish Crackers (some flavored versions)

8. Ritz Crackers (flavored varieties)

9. Popchips (certain flavors)

Soups & Broths

10. Campbell’s Condensed Soups (many varieties)

11. Knorr Soup Mixes

12. Progresso Soups (select canned varieties)

13. Ramen Noodles (e.g., Maruchan, Nissin Top Ramen)

14. Bouillon Cubes/Powders (Knorr, Maggi, Bovril, etc.)

Note that even products promoted with the claim of “no MSG” very often still contain yeast extract, a hidden form of glutamate. For example, here’s “Knorr Professional French Onion Soup Mix” that claims “No added MSG” on the label:

But when you look at the ingredients label, it contains yeast extract, hydrolyzed soy protein and hydrolyzed wheat protein. All three are sources of glutamate!

Thus, the marketing claim of “No added MSG” is highly deceptive.

Frozen & Prepared Meals

15. Marie Callender’s Frozen Meals

16. Healthy Choice Frozen Dinners

17. Stouffer’s Frozen Meals

18. Bertolli Frozen Pastas

19. Hot Pockets (certain flavors)

20. Lean Cuisine (select frozen entrees)

21. Amy’s Kitchen (some organic frozen meals contain glutamate sources such as yeast extract)

Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces

22. Accent Flavor Enhancer (pure MSG)

23. Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing & Dips

24. Kraft Dressings (some creamy varieties)

25. Soy Sauce & Teriyaki Sauce (including low-sodium versions)

26. Taco Seasoning Packets

27. Instant Gravy Mixes (e.g., McCormick, Hormel, etc.)

Other Processed Foods

28. Canned Tuna & Chicken (select brands like Starkist flavored pouches)

29. Protein Bars (some meal-replacement bars may contain MSG, check labels to be sure)

30. Prepackaged Deli Meats (certain seasoned varieties)

31. Microwave Popcorn

32. Fast Food & Restaurant Items (many chain restaurants use MSG in sauces and seasonings)

Organic & "Natural" Processed Foods

Even products marketed as "natural" or "organic" may contain yeast extract as an MSG substitute. Examples include:

Late July Snacks (some flavors)

Veggie Burgers & Meat Alternatives

Fast-Food Chains Use MSG and Yeast Extract Across Their Menus

It’s not just grocery store foods that contain MSG. Many fast food restaurants also rely heavily on MSG-like additives to enhance the flavor of their foods. Menu items can change, so check current menus to confirm:

1. KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken)

MSG Sources : Original Recipe Chicken (MSG in seasoning blend) Extra Crispy Chicken Fried chicken coatings, batter, and gravies Some dipping sauces (e.g., gravy, Buffalo sauce)

Yeast Extract: Sometimes used as a substitute in newer formulations.

2. McDonald’s

MSG Sources: Chicken McNuggets (seasoning blend) Some breakfast items (e.g., sausage patties) Sauces (e.g., Big Mac sauce, Sweet & Sour)

Yeast Extract: Used in some burger seasonings and sauces.

3. Burger King

MSG Sources: Chicken nuggets and tenders Some burger seasonings (e.g., WHOPPER seasoning)

Yeast Extract: Common in sauces (e.g., Zesty Onion Ring sauce).

4. Chick-fil-A

MSG Sources: Original Chicken Sandwich (seasoning blend) Grilled Chicken (contains yeast extract—a natural source of glutamates)

Yeast Extract: Used in multiple items as a flavor enhancer.

5. Taco Bell

MSG Sources: Seasoned beef (primary ingredient in many items) Some taco shells and seasoning blends

Yeast Extract: Found in sauces and flavorings.

6. Wendy’s

MSG Sources: Spicy Chicken Sandwich (seasoning blend) Some bacon and burger seasonings

Yeast Extract: Used in some sauces and dressings.

7. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

MSG Sources: Fried chicken (core seasoning blend) Biscuits, gravy, and signature sauces



8. Subway

Yeast Extract Sources: Some bread seasonings (especially artisan loaves) Rotisserie-style chicken and certain sauces



9. Domino's Pizza

Yeast Extract Sources: Pizza sauce, cheese blend, and some toppings



10. Pizza Hut

MSG Sources: Various meat toppings (e.g., pepperoni, sausage) Some pizza sauces

Yeast Extract: Common in dressings and seasonings.

11. Jack in the Box

MSG/Yeast Extract Sources: Chicken strips and nuggets Some taco seasonings (especially in their mini tacos)



12. Carl’s Jr. / Hardee’s

MSG/Yeast Extract Sources: Fried chicken and burger seasonings Sauces (e.g., signature burgers)



Key Notes:

"Yeast Extract" is often used as a natural alternative but contains glutamates similar to MSG.

Disclosure varies by country —some regions require MSG labeling, while others may list it under generic "flavorings."

Menu changes over time—many chains reformulate, so ingredient lists should be checked for updates.

Origins of Monosodium Glutamate and the Discovery in Japan

The history of monosodium glutamate (MSG) and its association with umami flavor is deeply rooted in Japanese culinary tradition, with significant influence on Chinese and broader Asian cuisine. Here’s an overview of the origins and uses of MSG:

1. Discovery of Umami and the Invention of MSG

1908: Japanese chemist Dr. Kikunae Ikeda of Tokyo Imperial University identified umami as the fifth basic taste (alongside sweet, sour, salty, and bitter).

He derived this concept from the savory taste of kombu (kelp) dashi, a staple in Japanese cooking.

Ikeda isolated glutamic acid from kombu and found that its sodium salt (monosodium glutamate) could replicate this distinct flavor.

He patented MSG and, along with entrepreneur Saburosuke Suzuki, founded Ajinomoto ("essence of taste") in 1909 to commercialize it.

2. Why Umami is Pervasive in Asian Cuisine

Traditional Fermented & Aged Foods: Many Asian ingredients naturally contain unrefined glutamates, such as: Soy sauce (fermented soybeans) Miso paste (fermented soy & grains) Fish sauce (fermented fish) Dried seafood & mushrooms (shiitake)

MSG Enhances These Flavors: Often used in a processed form rather than in a natural food matrix, MSG amplifies the umami taste by exciting taste receptors and associated neurons.

3. MSG’s Spread Across Asia & Beyond

Japan : Quickly adopted MSG into home cooking, restaurants, and packaged foods (e.g., instant ramen, curry roux, snacks).

China : Embraced MSG in the 20th century due to its ability to elevate the tasted of stir-fries, soups, and sauces.

Global Expansion: Post-WWII, MSG became a staple in processed foods worldwide (e.g., bouillon cubes, chips, frozen meals) to make bland, processed, dead foods taste more “exciting.”

In summary, MSG’s history is deeply tied to Japan’s discovery of umami and the centuries-old use of glutamate-containing ingredients in Asian cooking. Before long, however, MSG was isolated, synthesized and used as an additive for processed foods to make them taste more “alive” and enticing.

In tomorrow’s article, I reveal the best nutritional methods for protecting yourself from MSG toxicity and how to block glutamate receptors. In the mean time, if you want clean food, superfoods, supplements and products that contain NO MSG whatsoever, shop at HealthRangerStore.com

###

Follow my podcasts, interviews, articles and social media posts on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HealthRanger

Brighteon.social: Brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/healthranger

Telegram: t.me/RealHealthRanger

Brighteon.com: Brighteon.com/channels/HRreport

Rumble: Rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

Substack: HealthRanger.substack.com

Banned.video: Banned.video/channel/mike-adams

Bastyon: https://bastyon.com/healthranger

Gettr: GETTR.com/user/healthranger

BitChute: Bitchute.com/channel/9EB8glubb0Ns/

Clouthub: app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/naturalnews/posts

My music with MP3 downloads and music videos: music.Brighteon.com

Join the free NaturalNews.com email newsletter to stay alerted about breaking news each day.

Download my current audio books -- including Ghost World, Survival Nutrition, The Global Reset Survival Guide and The Contagious Mind -- at:

https://Audiobooks.NaturalNews.com/

Download my popular audio book, "Resilient Prepping" at ResilientPrepping.com - it teaches you how to survive the total collapse of civilization and the loss of both the power grid and combustion engines.