The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
8h

Known about MSG in our food for years Nothing has been done about IT like everything else toxic we are being exposed to Attacked with More Talk NO Action Sick Sad Society NO Morals

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
12h

msg monstersanto suicide grains

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mike Adams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture