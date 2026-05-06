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Margot's avatar
Margot
6h

You are a shining light in a world that needs many cleansing UV rays, how very clever. THANKYOU!

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Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
5h

Please accept my sincere gratitude for these efforts. More detailed technical information and advice would be helpful for those of us who are investigating creating similar things.

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