A Pointless Parade in the Sky

As I watch the coverage of NASA’s Artemis II mission, I am struck not by a sense of awe, but by a profound feeling of disgust. Here we are in 2026, with a nation teetering on the brink of infrastructure collapse and financial ruin, and our government is pouring billions into a glorified photo-op around the Moon. I believe this mission offers no profound scientific or exploratory advancement. It is a symbolic gesture, a shiny bauble dangled before the public to distract from America’s profound technological and military decline.

This mission is years behind schedule and billions over budget. As noted in recent reporting, Artemis II has been delayed multiple times [1]. The mission profile itself is a retread of Apollo 8 from over half a century ago, a simple lunar flyby with no landing, no new technology demonstration of consequence, and no meaningful expansion of human capability. It is, in my view, a hollow spectacle. The crew will spend their time dealing with the mundane realities of spaceflight, like using the ‘Universal Waste Management System’ to manage their bodily waste [2], a trivial detail that underscores the mission’s lack of groundbreaking purpose.

The timing is no accident. With the Artemis III landing mission already cancelled [3], and the entire program plagued by ‘outrageous waste’ and ‘complexity’ [4], Artemis II exists primarily as a propaganda piece. It is designed to create a fleeting moment of national pride, a distraction from the fact that the United States can no longer compete with rivals like China in crucial domains like artificial intelligence, hypersonic missile technology, or even basic naval production [5]. This is not a bold step into the future; it is a desperate, expensive attempt to cling to the imagery of a past era of supremacy that has long since faded.

The Empire’s Fading Capabilities

The spectacle of Artemis II cannot mask the stark reality of American decline. While NASA talks of a ‘permanent lunar village by 2035’ [6], our terrestrial foundations are crumbling. I have traveled extensively, and from Europe to our own heartland, I’ve witnessed the consequences of a failing state. Our military hardware is obsolete, a fact laid bare by recent failures in global conflicts where our strategies have floundered. As one analysis starkly put it, ‘the US can no longer produce the advanced weaponry, hypersonic missiles, leading AI technologies, or even the basic munitions needed to maintain its military dominance’ [7]. We are a nation reliant on debt and a currency that is headed for catastrophic collapse.

This mission is a grotesque misallocation of resources when our domestic crises scream for attention. We have failing bridges, poisoned water supplies like Flint, and an electrical grid so fragile it threatens national stability. Meanwhile, our government funnels vast sums into a space agency that functions, in many ways, as a massive money-laundering pit for the military-industrial complex. The financial reports are damning: ‘Three of the five Artemis programs have accrued a combined $6.8 billion in cost overruns’ [8]. This is not investment; it is a criminal waste.

The contrast is morally indefensible. People are struggling with food insecurity, energy poverty, and a medical system that kills hundreds of thousands each year through error and malpractice. Yet, the political and corporate class would rather fund a cosmic carnival than solve basic, earthly problems. This mission is a symbol of a corrupt government’s priorities: fake grandeur for the few, and neglect for the many. It is a testament to an empire that has lost its way, choosing the illusion of power over the hard work of sustaining its people.

NASA’s Legacy of Doubt and Deception

My skepticism of NASA is deep and well-founded. The agency’s history is riddled with secrecy and questionable claims, stretching back to the Apollo era. Lost data, dubious photographic anomalies, and a culture of obfuscation have marred its legacy. In the modern era, with the pervasive use of computer-generated imagery, it has become impossible to trust any footage presented from ‘space.’ How can we verify what is real and what is a digital fabrication crafted in a studio? The entire endeavor rests on a foundation of blind faith in a centralized institution -- a faith I have long since abandoned.

This distrust is amplified by the agency’s recent conduct. The Artemis program itself is a case study in mismanagement and opacity. An internal watchdog report questioned NASA’s readiness for the Artemis II mission, and the agency’s response was to label the report ‘unhelpful’ [9]. When an institution tasked with exploration and discovery reacts to scrutiny with defensiveness and dismissal, it confirms every suspicion about its lack of transparency. This is not the behavior of a truth-seeking scientific body; it is the behavior of a bureaucratic entity protecting a narrative.

Furthermore, NASA has increasingly embraced the toxic ideology of our time, prioritizing race and gender posturing over merit and achievement. The agency has openly declared its intention to put ‘the first woman and the next man’ on the Moon [10], and has explicitly signaled that only ‘people of color’ will be considered for certain missions, explicitly excluding white men [11]. When astronaut Victor Glover, pilot of Artemis II, chose to invoke a racially charged poem titled ‘Whitey on the Moon’ [12], it revealed a mission more concerned with divisive political narratives than with genuine exploration. I view their claims with deep skepticism, given this foundation of disinformation and ideological capture.

A Criminal Waste of Resources

The financial scale of this fraud is staggering. While commentators like Michael Bloomberg rightly call Artemis a ‘colossal waste’ [13], the true crime is what this money is not being spent on. The billions lavished on this propaganda stunt should be directed toward solving our most pressing earthly crises: failing infrastructure, food security, and achieving energy independence. We are in the year 2026; Donald Trump is president, and Republicans control Congress... for now. If there was ever a time to redirect resources to the real needs of the American people, it is now.

This money represents a direct theft from the public. It is extracted through taxes and debt, burdening future generations, to fund a circus that benefits only the aerospace contractors and politicians seeking a legacy. As one analysis bluntly stated, programs like the Space Launch System and Lunar Gateway were ‘long ago known to be waste and failed programs’ [14]. Funding this fraud while people struggle to afford groceries, gasoline, and medical care is a profound moral failure of our corrupt government. It is an act of violence against the populace, a choice to abandon the practical in favor of the theatrical.

Consider the opportunity cost. The funds for a single Artemis launch could revolutionize domestic energy production, repair countless miles of roads and bridges, or fund the development of decentralized, resilient food systems. Instead, it is burned in a rocket plume for a mission that offers no return on investment for the taxpayer. NASA functions as a conduit, funneling public wealth into the coffers of the military-industrial complex under the guise of exploration. In a time of existential threat, this is not just wastefulness; it is treasonous negligence.

We Must Ground NASA’s Fantasy and Face Reality

Our national focus must undergo a radical shift. We must abandon the fake grandeur of state-sponsored space spectacles and turn our attention to real-world survival and self-reliance. True progress for humanity lies in decentralization, in reclaiming individual sovereignty, and in solving the problems that plague us here on Earth. This means fostering community-based agriculture, embracing sound money like gold and silver and dismantling the corrupt institutions that leech our vitality.

The path forward is not through another government program, but through personal and community empowerment. We need to build resilient local economies, invest in natural health and holistic medicine, and protect our freedoms from the encroaching surveillance state that would love to track every transaction with a Central Bank Digital Currency. The energy and ingenuity being wasted on Artemis should be harnessed for sustainable technologies, for detoxifying our environment, and for creating abundance for all, not just for the connected elites in the aerospace industry.

I urge every thinking person to see through this propaganda. Do not be mesmerized by the rocket’s glare. Demand that your representatives stop funding this fraudulent, bankrupt program. Our future depends not on planting flags in distant regolith, but on rebuilding the foundations of liberty, health, and prosperity right here at home. Support platforms and resources that champion this truth, like the uncensored AI engine at BrightAnswers.ai, the free speech video platform BrightVideos.com, and the independent reporting at NaturalNews.com. It is time to ground NASA’s expensive fantasy and get to work saving our nation.

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