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Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
6d

I was just thinking that. Wasn't the last “moon landing” during the Vietnam War?

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
6d

All Empires of the past have collapsed from the inside out. I believe the US is a prime example for today.

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