Natural plant extracts show zero metastasis in breast cancer stem cell study

A new study funded by the Beljanski Foundation has demonstrated that a proprietary blend of plant extracts can completely prevent metastasis in aggressive breast cancer stem cells—even after just two weeks of oral administration. The findings, set to be presented at an upcoming Integrative Cancer Conference in Austin, Texas, challenge conventional chemotherapy approaches and highlight the untapped potential of nature-based medicine.

The Study: Zero Metastasis in Treated Mice

In the study, mice were injected with highly aggressive breast cancer stem cells, known for their resistance to chemotherapy and ability to trigger metastatic relapse. One group received the Beljanski botanical formula, while the control group remained untreated.

Stunning Results:

Treated mice showed ZERO metastasis—no tumor spread detected.

Control mice developed widespread tumors and had to be euthanized due to disease progression.

The formula was administered orally for only two weeks, yet its effects were profound.

How It Works: Targeting Cancer at the Cellular Level

The formula combines three key plant extracts, each with documented anticancer properties:

Pau Pereira (Amazonian bark extract) – Disrupts cancer cell replication and has antiviral properties. Rauwolfia vomitoria (African root bark) – Inhibits cancer stem cell survival. Specialized green tea extract – Enhances apoptosis (programmed cell death) in malignant cells.

Mechanisms of Action:

Selective targeting – Fluorescent imaging shows the extracts penetrate only cancerous cells, leaving healthy cells unharmed.

Multiple anticancer pathways – The formula induces apoptosis, regulates NF-kappa B, inhibits 5-alpha reductase (key in prostate cancer), and upregulates tumor suppressor p53.

Anti-angiogenesis – Starves tumors by blocking blood vessel formation.

A Legacy of Suppressed Science

Sylvie Beljanski, executive director of the Beljanski Foundation and daughter of the late Dr. Mirko Beljanski, shared how her father’s groundbreaking work was targeted and suppressed by the French government in the 1990s. Despite publishing 133 peer-reviewed papers, his research was dismissed—until now.

"They destroyed his lab, his reputation, but not his legacy," Sylvie said. "We’re continuing his mission to prove nature holds the answers."

Human Applications & Future Research

While the current study focused on breast cancer, the foundation is now investigating prostate cancer stem cells, with early data suggesting similar success. Additionally, a long COVID clinical trial in Europe using Beljanski’s RNA-based immune support formula has shown promising improvements in patients.

Next Steps:

Expanded clinical trials to validate efficacy in humans.

Entegration with holistic health – Patients are encouraged to address diet, toxins, and emotional well-being alongside treatment.

Global accessibility – Despite regulatory hurdles in Europe, the formulas remain available in the U.S.

A Call for Medical Paradigm Shift

Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon.com and a longtime advocate of natural medicine, emphasized the study’s implications:

"This isn’t just about a new supplement—it’s about dismantling the barbaric ‘slash, burn, poison’ model of oncology. Nature already has the cure. We just need the courage to use it."

Final Thought: As the world grapples with rising cancer rates and failed conventional treatments, the Beljanski research offers hope—and proof—that a safer, more effective solution exists in nature’s pharmacy.

