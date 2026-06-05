Neil Bishop Interview: Government Censorship, FBI Persecution and the Fight for Free Thought

In today’s interview, Mike Adams speaks with Neil Bishop, an independent journalist and former criminal justice professional whose Colorado home was raided by the FBI in November 2021. Bishop explains that the raid stemmed from his and his wife’s local activism, including speaking at school board meetings against mask mandates and LGBTQ-related curriculum, as well as working on election integrity issues. Despite a three-hour search of his home by approximately a dozen federal and local officers, Bishop was never charged with a crime. He states that when asked directly what law he had broken, a district attorney representative told him he was being raided for “connecting people.” Bishop describes the raid as an effort to intimidate him into silence and notes that it caused many in his community to distance themselves out of fear.

The conversation expands to broader concerns about government overreach, including the weaponization of federal agencies against American citizens, the construction of data centers that Bishop describes as surveillance centers, and what both participants characterize as censorship laundering through government-funded NGOs. Bishop criticizes what he sees as a false dichotomy between left and right political narratives, arguing that both sides have been used to suppress dissenting voices on issues like U.S. policy toward Israel and military involvement in the Middle East. He encourages viewers to focus on local activism, including holding school boards and city councils accountable, as a means of pushing back against what he describes as an organized system of control.

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